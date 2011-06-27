  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Escort Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282825
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg25/33 mpg23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.297.5/392.7 mi.303.6/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG282825
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l1.8 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm88 hp @ 4400 rpm127 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.50.4 in.51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.48.0 in.46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.36 cu.ft.35 cu.ft.
Length171.3 in.170.0 in.170.0 in.
Curb weight2411 lbs.2355 lbs.2364 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.17.3 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Smoke
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Black
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Black
  • Smoke
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Oxford White
  • Race Yellow
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Smoke
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
