2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I was impressed...so I bought one. Darlene and Marty (AKA Darty) , 03/06/2020 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful In the past few years I had a 2010 Escape hybrid and a 2019 Escape (turbo) as work vehicles. I rated them as 'just ok' but have to say the 2010 was doing very well for a nine year old vehicle. I test drove the 2020 Escape Titanium hybrid and wrote up a full price offer the next day. I had already driven most of the other hybrids that were available including the Rav4 which became my second choice. I am very impressed with all aspects of the 2020 Titanium. I love the new body style. The Rav4, Honda CRV, and Mitsubitsi were downright boring to look at in comparison. The ride and comfort of the Escape was notably better than the Rav4. If you test drive a hybrid Rav4 the first thing you may notice is that when you come to a stop it makes an annoying electric motor noise [like a siren] that actually startled my wife the first few times it made the noise while she drove. It is that loud. The centre arm rest was found to be uncomfortably high in the Rav 4 and the interior and displays were sort of disappointing. Additionally, the truck like front end treatment on the Rav4 simply does not do it for me. The Escape reminds me of European styled cars like Porsche or Jaguar. I find the lane centering and stop and go traffic self driving features spooky and will take a while to get used to having a car drive itself in stop and go traffic. This Escape is a very good car and really, the only thing I don't like much is the plasticy wood grain treatment in the dash inserts and door panels. I like the aluminum inserts that are installed on the lower trim models better. Anyone want to trade for some wood grain? Gas mileage is fantastic! We started a small trip with about 700 kilometres showing as range till empty. After driving for several hours, with several stops, in the country on winding roads we actually had more kilometres of range showing at the end of the trip. Readouts indicated that battery power accounted for about 15% of our motive force. I recommend giving this car a long look before considering other small SUV's. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Lots of Value! ChrisD , 02/12/2020 SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 79 of 81 people found this review helpful I cross shopped a RAV4 Hybrid, and a Mazda CX-5. I left the Toyota dealership impressed with the RAV4 Interior but disappointed by the handling, drivetrain and truck-like demeanor. Plus, the Toyota was expensive! With the Escape, I guess it was love at first drive. I immediately found the Escape's handling to be agile and very car-like. Steering felt precise and the eCVT felt and sounded great. I ended up leasing the SE Sport Hybrid trim, so I'm really enjoying the great mileage (up to 52 mpg on my route to work). I also love the clean European-like design of the exterior along with the attractive interior. Some professional reviewers seem stuck on some of the plastic parts featured on the interior, but I can't see the problem. The dash and front door panels are soft touch and have a great look and the amount of hard plastic wasn't that much different from my trade (2015 BMW 328i). Visibility and ride height are a plus for me, and the LCD display looks high-tech. I also cross-shopped the Mazda CX-5, but I'd have to stay with the smaller 2.5 engine to stay in my price range. I believe my final decision came down to the available hybrid powertrain on the escape. As for the CRV, there is something I don't like about the styling, inside and out, so I didn't even test drive the Honda (although I previously owned and loved the Gen3 CRV). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

SE Sport Hybrid - The best 2020 Escape Phaedrus , 03/07/2020 SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful Wife and I each test-drove the SEL, SE Hybrid, and Titanium Hybrid. We drove them on both a sunny day and a rainy day. The handling, acceleration, and braking impressed us. The Titanium trim was beyond our price range. I was trading in my 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid; so, I was very interested in the new hybrid model. I prefer a 4-cylinder over a three. So, we decided on the SE Sport Hybrid trim. We like the host of safety features, the myriad of information displays, the Sync3 system, and the large and high entertainment screen. I really like the dial-transmission and digital displays. The controls are mostly laid out well. Single climate zone. Heat works well; defrosters work well. Fan speeds are a bit too low. The hybrid operation is very seamless and quiet. The gas engine emits a bit of a growl when you push it. I’m averaging the advertised 40mpg overall, and have frequently exceeded that figure on trips of 13 to 20 miles. The “sport” in SE is evident when one switches from Normal or Eco mode to Sport. The acceleration is great. This can be a fun car to drive if you want to sacrifice a bit of fuel economy. The front seats are comfortable (I’m average height). The rear seats can be moved forward or back, depending on where you need the space—passenger or cargo area. Cargo space meets our needs. I easily fit 16 50-pound bags of heating pellets in the cargo area with the seats down. Our dealer actually told us not to buy a remote starter; said to use the Ford App; saved us several hundred bucks. One USB-C slot and one USB; could use more. Model comes with Apple CarPlay and the Android equivalent. Even has a wifi hotspot. Other reviews mention how the model comes with a tire inflation kit instead of a spare tire. I went to a tire store and bought a tire and rim, which went into the rear 12-volt battery compartment. The added weight doesn’t seem to have affected my mpg. We agree with multiple reviewers how the interior plastics look cheap, but that “concern?” was way down our list. Our priorities were cargo space and mpg and price. The SE Sport Hybrid hot the sweet spot for us. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Hybrid for your money! Robert P. , 05/09/2020 Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have had my Escape Titanium Hybrid for two months now, and although the price tag is somewhat hefty, this car is worth it. The safety features are amazing and it even parallel parks itself. The ride is comfortably smooth, and although I won't be drag racing any Mustangs or Corvettes, the power is just fine in town and also on the freeway. So far my gas mileage is as good or even better than what the sticker shows , and my insurance rate dropped, probably because of all the safety features the car has. All in all, this is an excellent car for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse