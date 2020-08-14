2020 Ford Escape Hybrid
What’s new
- The Ford Escape is fully redesigned
- Hybrid version is back after a prolonged absence
- Improved power and acceleration
- Kicks off the fourth Escape generation
Pros & Cons
- Available hybrid powertrain that gets around 40 mpg
- Roomy and comfortable seating
- Smooth ride quality
- Easy-to-use controls
- Cargo space falls short of its rivals
- Climate system doesn't make enough airflow on hot days
2020 Ford Escape Review
Ford has redesigned its Escape small SUV for 2020, and along with the redesign comes the new Escape Hybrid. Just like the regular Escape, the Hybrid is a sensible and practical vehicle that can do just about anything you need it to. The difference is that you get about 40 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is a significant improvement over the regular Escape.
A revamped exterior design gives the Escape a sportier look for 2020, and there's a roomier interior. The rear seat, in particular, has plenty of legroom, which is great for adults or parents looking to install a bulky child safety seat. Other highlights of the new Escape include an easy-to-use infotainment touchscreen and plenty of advanced driver safety features. This new Escape Hybrid primarily competes against the Honda CR-V Hybrid and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The Hybrid's CVT is much smoother than the standard Escape's eight-speed automatic. The only fault is that it doesn't improve engine response in Sport mode as much as we'd like, so you're never really in the right powerband for aggressive driving. The Hybrid has better steering and handling than similar small SUVs. Oddly, we found the Escape Hybrid to be more composed around turns than the regular Escape.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The Escape Hybrid moves smoothly away from a stoplight with all-electric power. The experience is noticeably more pleasant than non-hybrid Escapes; they have an engine stop-start system that roughly brings the engine to life after you leave a stop.
The automatic climate system delivers less airflow than you'd expect on a hot day. Unlike rivals, ventilated front seats and heated rears are not available on any trim.
How’s the interior?8.5
We're impressed by the Escape's use of space inside. There's plenty of room all around, and deeply sculpted front seatbacks afford lots of knee room to rear passengers. Headroom might run out for very tall rear occupants on models with the panoramic sunroof. Other than the tall doorsills, there are no issues getting into or out of the Escape.
How’s the tech?8.5
The driving aids work well and almost all are standard. The Titanium's unique lane-centering feature is great on the highway, avoiding the "ping-ponging between lanes" effect exhibited by rivals.
How’s the storage?8.0
Interior storage fares better, with large cubbies in the front and sizable door pockets in the back. All cupholders have anti-tip tabs, which is fairly uncommon in this vehicle class. Easily accessible car seat anchors and tethers, plus the large rear seat, will make loading car seats a breeze.
The Escape Hybrid can tow up to 1,500 pounds, which is marginally less than the RAV4 Hybrid but better than the CR-V Hybrid, which isn't rated to tow at all.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Starting under $30,000, the Escape Hybrid costs only slightly more than a comparably equipped non-hybrid. Our Titanium tester was slightly more expensive than a top-trim Honda CR-V Hybrid but less than a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.
Ford offers basic warranty coverage for three years/36,000 miles, with powertrain coverage and roadside assistance for five years/60,000 miles. Coverage is average for the class.
Wildcard8.0
While the Escape Hybrid doesn't offer the quick acceleration of the regular Escape's available turbocharged four-cylinder engine, it is more pleasant to drive every day. Its handling and observed fuel economy give it a leg up compared to other hybrid SUVs too.
Which Escape does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Ford Escape models
Unlike the standard Ford Escape, the Escape Hybrid is available in just two trim levels: SE Sport Hybrid and Titanium Hybrid. Both are powered by a four-cylinder engine paired to a hybrid system and a continuously variable transmission. Total system output is 200 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is standard on both trims, and all-wheel drive is optional.
SE Sport
The SE Sport comes fairly well equipped, starting you with:
- 17-inch wheels
- LED lighting
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Digital gauge cluster display
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- Automatic climate control
All Escapes also come with these advanced safety features:
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
Titanium
This trim includes or replaces everything that's available on the SE Sport, including:
- 19-inch wheels
- Power liftgate
- Dual-zone climate control system
- Leather upholstery
- Heated steering wheel
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- 10-speaker B&O audio system
- Wireless charging pad
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
Some of the Titanium's extra features, such as the power liftgate and adaptive cruise control, are optional on the SE Sport.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Escape.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- dashboard
- handling & steering
- value
- comfort
- seats
- safety
- driving experience
- climate control
- acceleration
- ride quality
- electrical system
- spaciousness
- infotainment system
- transmission
- visibility
- brakes
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
- engine
- doors
- technology
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
In the past few years I had a 2010 Escape hybrid and a 2019 Escape (turbo) as work vehicles. I rated them as 'just ok' but have to say the 2010 was doing very well for a nine year old vehicle. I test drove the 2020 Escape Titanium hybrid and wrote up a full price offer the next day. I had already driven most of the other hybrids that were available including the Rav4 which became my second choice. I am very impressed with all aspects of the 2020 Titanium. I love the new body style. The Rav4, Honda CRV, and Mitsubitsi were downright boring to look at in comparison. The ride and comfort of the Escape was notably better than the Rav4. If you test drive a hybrid Rav4 the first thing you may notice is that when you come to a stop it makes an annoying electric motor noise [like a siren] that actually startled my wife the first few times it made the noise while she drove. It is that loud. The centre arm rest was found to be uncomfortably high in the Rav 4 and the interior and displays were sort of disappointing. Additionally, the truck like front end treatment on the Rav4 simply does not do it for me. The Escape reminds me of European styled cars like Porsche or Jaguar. I find the lane centering and stop and go traffic self driving features spooky and will take a while to get used to having a car drive itself in stop and go traffic. This Escape is a very good car and really, the only thing I don't like much is the plasticy wood grain treatment in the dash inserts and door panels. I like the aluminum inserts that are installed on the lower trim models better. Anyone want to trade for some wood grain? Gas mileage is fantastic! We started a small trip with about 700 kilometres showing as range till empty. After driving for several hours, with several stops, in the country on winding roads we actually had more kilometres of range showing at the end of the trip. Readouts indicated that battery power accounted for about 15% of our motive force. I recommend giving this car a long look before considering other small SUV's.
I cross shopped a RAV4 Hybrid, and a Mazda CX-5. I left the Toyota dealership impressed with the RAV4 Interior but disappointed by the handling, drivetrain and truck-like demeanor. Plus, the Toyota was expensive! With the Escape, I guess it was love at first drive. I immediately found the Escape's handling to be agile and very car-like. Steering felt precise and the eCVT felt and sounded great. I ended up leasing the SE Sport Hybrid trim, so I'm really enjoying the great mileage (up to 52 mpg on my route to work). I also love the clean European-like design of the exterior along with the attractive interior. Some professional reviewers seem stuck on some of the plastic parts featured on the interior, but I can't see the problem. The dash and front door panels are soft touch and have a great look and the amount of hard plastic wasn't that much different from my trade (2015 BMW 328i). Visibility and ride height are a plus for me, and the LCD display looks high-tech. I also cross-shopped the Mazda CX-5, but I'd have to stay with the smaller 2.5 engine to stay in my price range. I believe my final decision came down to the available hybrid powertrain on the escape. As for the CRV, there is something I don't like about the styling, inside and out, so I didn't even test drive the Honda (although I previously owned and loved the Gen3 CRV).
Wife and I each test-drove the SEL, SE Hybrid, and Titanium Hybrid. We drove them on both a sunny day and a rainy day. The handling, acceleration, and braking impressed us. The Titanium trim was beyond our price range. I was trading in my 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid; so, I was very interested in the new hybrid model. I prefer a 4-cylinder over a three. So, we decided on the SE Sport Hybrid trim. We like the host of safety features, the myriad of information displays, the Sync3 system, and the large and high entertainment screen. I really like the dial-transmission and digital displays. The controls are mostly laid out well. Single climate zone. Heat works well; defrosters work well. Fan speeds are a bit too low. The hybrid operation is very seamless and quiet. The gas engine emits a bit of a growl when you push it. I’m averaging the advertised 40mpg overall, and have frequently exceeded that figure on trips of 13 to 20 miles. The “sport” in SE is evident when one switches from Normal or Eco mode to Sport. The acceleration is great. This can be a fun car to drive if you want to sacrifice a bit of fuel economy. The front seats are comfortable (I’m average height). The rear seats can be moved forward or back, depending on where you need the space—passenger or cargo area. Cargo space meets our needs. I easily fit 16 50-pound bags of heating pellets in the cargo area with the seats down. Our dealer actually told us not to buy a remote starter; said to use the Ford App; saved us several hundred bucks. One USB-C slot and one USB; could use more. Model comes with Apple CarPlay and the Android equivalent. Even has a wifi hotspot. Other reviews mention how the model comes with a tire inflation kit instead of a spare tire. I went to a tire store and bought a tire and rim, which went into the rear 12-volt battery compartment. The added weight doesn’t seem to have affected my mpg. We agree with multiple reviewers how the interior plastics look cheap, but that “concern?” was way down our list. Our priorities were cargo space and mpg and price. The SE Sport Hybrid hot the sweet spot for us.
I have had my Escape Titanium Hybrid for two months now, and although the price tag is somewhat hefty, this car is worth it. The safety features are amazing and it even parallel parks itself. The ride is comfortably smooth, and although I won't be drag racing any Mustangs or Corvettes, the power is just fine in town and also on the freeway. So far my gas mileage is as good or even better than what the sticker shows , and my insurance rate dropped, probably because of all the safety features the car has. All in all, this is an excellent car for me.
ELANA SCHERR: I feel like I start all my Ford reviews by reminding you that Ford said it wasn't going to build cars anymore. So even though the 2020 Ford Escape looks like a car, it's not one. It's a crossover. It's raised up. Does the Ford Escape deliver on that promise to be both the best of both car and SUV? We're in Louisville, Kentucky, which is the birthplace of the Ford Escape-- really, it's built right around the corner from here-- to find out. Whether you're shopping for a car or an SUV or an SUV that looks like a car, we can help you at Edmunds.com. So the focus of the Ford Escape-- and no, that wasn't a Ford pun. Although it could have been because the Escape kind of looks car-like, and it's supposed to drive car-like. So they took weight out of it, and they lowered the center of gravity. It has a lower roof line than most SUVs. And all of that is supposed to make it more fun to drive on the road, more appealing to people who are coming out of sedans. One of our complaints about the previous Escape was that it didn't have a good ride quality. And it also didn't get very good fuel economy. Now, with the 2020 Escape, they're offering four different engine options, and two of them are hybrids. So you can pretty much guarantee that at least two of them are going to offer good fuel economy. As for ride quality, have they improved it? I'd say yes. It feels light, and the word nimble was thrown around a lot in the press release. But I'd say it's applicable. There are several different driving modes. And they do change the characteristics of the car. There's an eco mode, a normal mode, a sport mode, and then some snow and ice slippery modes. Now, most of the time what driving modes do is they adjust how the traction control works on the car. They can also affect how quick the throttle response is. In performance cars, the modes also affect the steering feel. And the Escape has that, too. However, I didn't notice it at first when I was doing this test drive because I had the lane centering on. Lane centering is one of those semi-autonomous new technologies that helps keep the car in the center of the lines so that you're not bouncing around inside the lane. I think that stuff is really great. But it does affect the driving feel of the car. And once I turned that lane centering off, I enjoyed driving this car a lot more. With it on, I felt like the steering was kind of light and twitchy. And with it off, it has felt much more dynamic. If you're economy minded, you'll probably go with the three cylinder 1.5 liter. And if you're really interested in the new technologies, you'll pick either the hybrid or the plug-in hybrid. For those of you who like a little performance oomph in your driving, you're going to want to go with the two liter turbo four cylinder EcoBoost, which is what is in this right now, backed by an 8 speed automatic transmission. It makes more than 235 horsepower, and with 200 pounds of weight savings in the 2020 Escape, you can really feel the difference. It's down-right zippy. If you've read up on the Escape at all, you might have seen a reference to high strength steel. And the reason why that matters is, if you have a stronger material, you can use less of it. And the way that that is shown in the Escape is in how thin these pillars are like, if they're smaller, if they're thinner, you can see around them more. They're not blocking as much of your view. So the visibility is great in the Escape. And that's something that they really tried to do, and they did it. I'm not going to give them all the props, though, because there are two visibility complaints that I have. One of which is that the angle of the windshield is super reflective of the dash. And the other is that this heads up display that they've got going on here with is kind of janky. There are definitely more sophisticated ways to do it that don't involve having a little piece of sunglass sticking up in your view all the time. Ford does a good job integrating new technology into their cars. And the Escape has a lot of examples of that. Know it's got emergency braking. It even has emergency evasive steering, which I am not going to test for you. But in theory, it would help me steer around an obstacle if I was about to hit something. I don't know if it's just because we're in the Titanium and it's got the big fancy wheels, but there is so much tire noise in here. When it comes to handling and breaking in the Escape, I haven't really thought about it that much on this drive, which, really, I think is exactly what you would want out of a small SUV. I mean, I didn't buy it to go racing. I bought it to go commuting with people in it and be comfortable. And it's all of those things. Ford's trying something different with the Escape. Instead of the straight lines and kind of like beefy stance of a traditional SUV, sort of smooth and friendly looking. In fact, the front end is downright cute. I don't have any problem with cute cars. I mean, Volkswagen bug, anybody? Yeah, they do great. If you're not into cute and you want a tougher looking SUV, Ford is making something called the-- what was it? Oh, yeah, Bronco. That's for you. This Escape is all about offering you options. So if it's cargo space you need, Ford has made it pretty easy to switch from people hauler to stuff carrier. There are some things I really like about the Escape's interior. There's a lot of space in here. I never feel cramped. The seats are comfortable. I think there's some nice trim options like this wood grain here. Ford did take some design risks in the Escape, which is not something that I normally associate with Ford. I usually feel like its interiors are very plain and conservative. But we've got a lot of different materials going here, different colors. I like all of that. There's this pattern here in the door which, honestly, kind of reminds me of cellulite. But hey, that's very body positive. And I'm down with that. The base Escape with the 1.5 liter three cylinder starts around $25,000. The Titanium here, with its optional all wheel drive and turbo charged two liter plus other goodies like leather trim and this panoramic sunroof, will set you back almost $40,000. So there's a huge price range across the different Escape trim levels. There are a lot of storage space for small things up here. But anyone who's ever had a big purse knows that that can also be a curse like the storage in the door is huge. And it goes all the way back in the door panel, which basically just means that you will lose like 17 pairs of sunglasses in this car. There's some trick stuff in the console. The cup holders light up, which is fancy. This car doesn't have it, but there is a charging pad coming. That's going to be good because currently the standard USB is all the way over here. And so then your cord runs across your whole business. Really, it's better guys if you can charge everything up here and then tuck the cord away. But an inductive charging pad will solve that. So when that's an option, you should get it, and everything will be nice and clean. Ford always does a good job in laying out the controls for infotainment and safety features. It wasn't hard to find things. The stuff that I wanted to turn off like the lane centering, which sucks and I hate it, I didn't have to go searching for very long, and it was easy. There are actual knobs for volume and radio tuning, no problem to set the temperature however you want it. And the air conditioning is very good, which has been great during this extremely hot and humid adventure in Kentucky. The Ford Escape is wider and longer than the previous model. But unlike most SUV redesigns, it's not taller. It's actually got a lower roof line. So I was a little worried about whether there would be enough headroom in here-- not for me, obviously. I'm like so short-- but for normal sized people. As it turns out, I think you could be tall and still fit in here fine. Plus, I have plenty of leg room here. But if I didn't, I could fix it with the sliding rear row. Not only is the sliding second row super fun and giving you more leg room, but if you don't need that, you can just slide them forward. And then you have more cargo room. So after spending a day in the Ford Escape, is it good to go or see you later? Hmm, a little bit of both. There are other small SUVs is that do luxury better. Mazda, I'm looking at you. But there are certainly a bunch that do it worse. And I really like the styling. It stands out. I like the idea that you can have a car and an SUV, have enough space, but not have like a big monster machine. It's going to be interesting to see where Ford takes the Escape. This is a brand new redesign, and I think they have big plans for this little SUV.
The 2020 Ford Escape has been redesigned to look more like a car yet still offers the increased cargo space and higher driving position of an SUV.
Features & Specs
|Titanium 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$33,550
|MPG
|44 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Titanium 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$35,050
|MPG
|43 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$29,765
|MPG
|43 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|SE Sport 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$28,265
|MPG
|44 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Escape safety features:
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Provides additional steering effort to avoid a potential collision if it can't be avoided by braking alone.
- Lane Keeping System
- Alerts the driver when the car starts to drift out of its lane by vibrating the steering wheel and adding correctional steering if needed.
- Blind-Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Illuminates an indicator light in the side mirror when a vehicle enters the blind spot. Also includes integrated rear cross-traffic alert.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Escape vs. the competition
Ford Escape vs. Toyota RAV4
Both the Escape and the RAV4 have been redesigned for 2020, and neither is resting on old laurels. Presumably aimed at the same audience, both cars approach the compact SUV idea from different angles. The RAV4 is a stalwart winner for daily driving duties and, in the case of the new Adventure trim, a bit of mild off-road capability. The Escape is more about performance feel on the street and aims to drive more like a car than SUV. You can't miss with either.
Ford Escape vs. Honda CR-V
The Ford Escape has the edge on power. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is strong, and Honda doesn't offer a comparable power upgrade. But otherwise the CR-V sets a high bar with its upscale interior design and exceptional utility, including more cargo space than even the new Escape. There's a reason it's earned Edmunds' top ranking among compact SUVs.
Ford Escape vs. Chevrolet Equinox
While not as freshly redesigned as the new Escape, the Equinox offers similar qualities: a smooth ride quality, a quiet cabin, a big back seat and respectable fuel economy. The Equinox is more enjoyable to drive, while the Escape has a more upscale cabin. Otherwise, these two SUVs are pretty comparable.
FAQ
Is the Ford Escape a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Escape?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Escape:
- The Ford Escape is fully redesigned
- Hybrid version is back after a prolonged absence
- Improved power and acceleration
- Kicks off the fourth Escape generation
Is the Ford Escape reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Escape a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Escape?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Escape is the 2020 Ford Escape SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,265.
Other versions include:
- Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $33,550
- Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $35,050
- SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $29,765
- SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $28,265
What are the different models of Ford Escape?
2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Escape Hybrid 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Escape Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Escape Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Titanium, SE Sport, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid?
2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is trending $3,350 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,350 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,445.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is 9.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is trending $3,508 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,508 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,787.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is 9.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 34 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,010. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is trending $3,308 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,308 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,702.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is 10.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,705. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is trending $962 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $962 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,743.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is 3.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Ford Escape Hybrids are available in my area?
2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Listings and Inventory
There are currently 201 new 2020 [object Object] Escape Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,545 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,883 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Escape Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Escape Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Escape Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Escape for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,384.
Find a new Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,507.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid and all available trim types: Titanium, SE Sport, Titanium, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
