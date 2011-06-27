Used 2003 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews

Whats not to love! krootox23 , 10/18/2011 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I do not see any flaws in this vehicle whats so ever. It gets great gas mileage, very very spacious. Extremely comfrotable leather interior. Engine is strong and tough. Anyone who says this car sucks or is bad is pulling it out of their a$$. I have owned the escape for nearly five years now and it has 197570 miles on it, I have never had to do any repairs except brakes rotors and oil changes with a few services for recalls. Report Abuse

Just sold it with 375,000 miles and running ljs_florida , 06/23/2013 XLT Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle I had ever owned I just sold it with 375,000 miles on it and still running, very little problems with this vehicle since I owned it, I will buy another Escape and hope I still have the luck I had with this one. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Not too bad for a 13 year old car Gary , 02/27/2016 XLT Popular 2 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my 2003 Ford Escape XLT with leather seats and a sunroof in February of 2015 with 130,000 miles on it. The moment I got it I gave it a tune up and a oil change a month later I had to replace the front driver side strut and it's been good ever since. I read reviews online that the transmission sometimes has problems on these cars so I decided to install a transmission oil cooler which is supposed to extend the life of the transmission it shifts smoothly by the way and the engine is good too. The battery light has been on ever since I got it but there is nothing wrong with the battery or the alternator I had it looked at by more than one mechanic and they all said the same thing one of them said it could be a bad connection to the alternator he had customers with the same exact car and the same exact problem and he said he replaced the alternator only for the light to come back on so he changed the alternator connection and that solved the problem just recently I drove 8 hours to Buffalo, NY and 8 hours back with that battery light on and nothing happened. Don't expect a 13 year old car to be perfect it's going to wear down a bit and end up needing a repair no matter the make or model Ford, BMW, Volvo, Nissan, Honda, Chevy, etc. I am satisfied with my Ford Escape Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Single Mother Katherine Kendrick , 05/22/2016 XLT Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful This SUV ..doesn't receive the accolades it deserves. I love it! I have a dissabled..Adult son..front passenger. .comfortable and adjustable for him. And with simple regular maintenance. .holds up extremely well! My mileage is high but strictly highway. ..won't GET rid of it..for that reasons alone! 4 wheel drive is perfect for "country living "...and reliability Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse