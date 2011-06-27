Used 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
2011 Escape Hybrid

slynch56, 11/13/2011
I purchased a new 2011 Escape Hybrid AWD Limited in early 2011. It currently has 50,000 miles on it and I have had 0 issues. I live in Colorado and the hybrid handles the snow, curvy and sometimes steep grades, dirt roads and carrying four people with gear to fly fishing destinations throughout the state with ease. I have followed the dealer recommended maintenance schedule of change the oil every 10K miles, the brakes are at 50% and I average 33 miles to the gallon with a 60 mile round trip highway drive to work each day. The four cylinder is a bit loud at speed but this easily masked by turning up the exceptional sound system.

Excellent

Anonymous, 12/06/2010
Very pleased with this car. Was hesitant to by a hybrid being worried about the AWD Capability, but it has exceeded my expectations. I always feel safe and confident going through tough weather.

