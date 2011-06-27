Used 2017 Ford Edge Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Edge SUV
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,991*
Total Cash Price
$24,183
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,599*
Total Cash Price
$30,712
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,599*
Total Cash Price
$30,712
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,290*
Total Cash Price
$26,601
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,711*
Total Cash Price
$25,150
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,617*
Total Cash Price
$34,098
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,197*
Total Cash Price
$35,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$1,671
|$2,231
|$1,029
|$1,270
|$2,493
|$8,694
|Repairs
|$297
|$433
|$504
|$588
|$686
|$2,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,309
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,493
|Financing
|$1,301
|$1,045
|$775
|$484
|$175
|$3,780
|Depreciation
|$5,229
|$2,216
|$1,950
|$1,728
|$1,551
|$12,674
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,414
|$8,657
|$7,070
|$6,965
|$7,885
|$42,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Edge SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,314
|Maintenance
|$2,122
|$2,833
|$1,307
|$1,613
|$3,166
|$11,041
|Repairs
|$377
|$550
|$640
|$747
|$871
|$3,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,662
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,652
|$1,327
|$984
|$615
|$222
|$4,801
|Depreciation
|$6,641
|$2,814
|$2,477
|$2,195
|$1,970
|$16,096
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,766
|$10,994
|$8,979
|$8,846
|$10,014
|$54,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,314
|Maintenance
|$2,122
|$2,833
|$1,307
|$1,613
|$3,166
|$11,041
|Repairs
|$377
|$550
|$640
|$747
|$871
|$3,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,662
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,652
|$1,327
|$984
|$615
|$222
|$4,801
|Depreciation
|$6,641
|$2,814
|$2,477
|$2,195
|$1,970
|$16,096
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,766
|$10,994
|$8,979
|$8,846
|$10,014
|$54,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$976
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$1,838
|$2,454
|$1,132
|$1,397
|$2,742
|$9,563
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$554
|$647
|$755
|$2,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,440
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,642
|Financing
|$1,431
|$1,150
|$853
|$532
|$193
|$4,158
|Depreciation
|$5,752
|$2,438
|$2,145
|$1,901
|$1,706
|$13,941
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,655
|$9,523
|$7,777
|$7,662
|$8,674
|$47,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,351
|Maintenance
|$1,738
|$2,320
|$1,070
|$1,321
|$2,593
|$9,042
|Repairs
|$309
|$450
|$524
|$612
|$713
|$2,608
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,553
|Financing
|$1,353
|$1,087
|$806
|$503
|$182
|$3,931
|Depreciation
|$5,438
|$2,305
|$2,028
|$1,797
|$1,613
|$13,181
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,911
|$9,003
|$7,353
|$7,244
|$8,200
|$44,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,899
|Maintenance
|$2,356
|$3,146
|$1,451
|$1,791
|$3,515
|$12,259
|Repairs
|$419
|$611
|$711
|$829
|$967
|$3,536
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,846
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,105
|Financing
|$1,834
|$1,473
|$1,093
|$682
|$247
|$5,330
|Depreciation
|$7,373
|$3,125
|$2,750
|$2,436
|$2,187
|$17,870
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,504
|$12,206
|$9,969
|$9,821
|$11,118
|$60,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,194
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,150
|Maintenance
|$2,456
|$3,280
|$1,513
|$1,867
|$3,665
|$12,780
|Repairs
|$437
|$637
|$741
|$864
|$1,008
|$3,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,924
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,195
|Financing
|$1,912
|$1,536
|$1,139
|$711
|$257
|$5,557
|Depreciation
|$7,687
|$3,258
|$2,867
|$2,540
|$2,280
|$18,631
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,249
|$12,726
|$10,393
|$10,239
|$11,591
|$63,197
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Edge
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Edge in Virginia is:not available
