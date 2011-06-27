Used 2016 Ford Edge SUV Consumer Reviews

What a Great SUV! John Joseph , 08/04/2016 Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 74 of 75 people found this review helpful I don't use words like great and awesome very often when describing cars. However, these words describe my 2016 Ford Edge Titanium. At least so far. My wife and I are in our 60's and we decided to trade our larger Explorer for something smaller that was easy to drive around town, parking lots, and shopping centers. We wanted the SUV to look great both inside and out with plenty of technology and still maintain the internal room we needed. We did not need a third row seat. We looked at the Nissan Morano, Chevy Equinox, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. After driving the Edge my wife said this is the SUV for us.. We purchased the 302A package which gives us an abundance of safety features and upgrades. Sync 3 is so much easier to use. The touch screen is easy to see and navigate through and the voice commands have a much quicker response. The Edge is very easy to drive with an upscale looking and comfortable interior and a great design on the outside. MPG has been around 20 primarily around town with the 2.0 liter Ecoboost fwd engine and 20 inch wheels. The acceleration and power are very smooth and adequate for what we need on a daily basis..If you are looking for a Mid-Size Crossover I would highly recommend test driving the new Edge. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford Edge delivers comfort and quick acceleration! Lois Sanchez , 06/14/2016 Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful The Ford Edge Titanium 2.0 Eco boost is amazing! Great acceleration and roomy interior. I have been a Honda girl for 32 years. I drove the CR-V and was disappointed in the lack of acceleration and road noise. The Honda Pilot was just too large for my needs. So I started my research and realized the Ford Edge was in the top 10 best SUVs in Consumer Reports. The other high ranking SUVs were very nice but larger than what I needed. The Ford Edge has a potential of reaching 30MPG which also played a role in what I wanted in my SUV. The redesigned body and interior is very classy and as nice as the high end SUVs! Plenty of leg room and good cargo space. Cabin is pretty quiet. Visibility is great! AC is cold with good fan speed options , and it has vents for the back seats as well. I paid extra for the panoramic sun roof as in my previous vehicles, I used my sun roof as often as the weather would allow. I love it! You will not be disappointed if your purchase the Ford Edge! Ford has done a fabulous job bringing this vehicle to the top 10 SUVs! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Space Age Technology in Your Car - Now Standard in Dave G. , 04/01/2016 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 55 of 57 people found this review helpful We looked at a variety of smaller SUV's... downsizing from an 11 year old Tahoe Z71. We waited for the Ford Edge 2016 to gain the Sync 3 and Drivers Assist package. The Sync 3 is very easy to navigate. My son has a 2015 Explorer Sport with the Ford Touch and it's not near as user friendly. I must admit it was a bit unnerving the first time I started to change lanes on the freeway WITHOUT turning on my turn signal and then have the steering nudge me back into my own lane. Now I remember to use the signal. LOL. The Edge is an extremely quiet ride and the interior is nicely appointed with soft surfaces everywhere. We got a Pearl White Titanium AWD with all the options with the Ceramic interior. We special ordered the Edge and it was well worth the wait. Update: We had a "common" problem with the new "Adaptive Steering". It was a pain... dealer or Ford initially couldn't figure it out. Once they did... no problems. Been over a year and 10,000 miles and it is still fun to drive. Update: 10/3/18 - We are still very pleased with our Edge. The interior shows almost no wear and the vehicle runs as smooth as the day we bought it. My favorite option? The Adaptive Cruise Control. It is especially nice on trips to Las Vegas and Arizona. Update: 10/4/19 - Still loving our Edge. Whether going to the market, visiting family 40 miles away or 400 miles away, the Edge runs smooth as silk. We have had no issues with any of the operating systems (just updated the Navagation - easy) or the mechanicals. Other than scheduled service and a recent new set of tires... no other out of pocket expenses. And when washed, our Edge still looks brand new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Owned the 2016 Titanium Model for over a year now Robert Zell , 05/27/2018 Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful First, in my opinion, this is a fabulous car for navigating in heavy traffic or congested areas. Visibility is great out the front and sides. The car steers on a dime, which means parking it should never be an issue. Our particular model has all the bells and whistles that were available in 2016. The only feature I've never used (mostly because I just don't quite trust it), is the self-parking option. The vehicle is touted to be able to park itself using the sensors around the bumpers and sides. The ride is quite comfortable. We've never taken an extremely long trip in it due to my wife's health but so far, we've done 200 miles round trip and didn't end up feeling like we were packed in a shipping crate when it was over. When I bought this car, it was a dealership demo with 2300 miles on it. The only thing I would have preferred differently would have been a 6 cylinder engine as opposed to the turbo equipped 4 cylinder. Not a major disappointment though. The four cylinder has sufficient pick up and cruise ability for an urban or suburban area. This car as the optional lane sensing feature as well as the collision sensing in the front. Collision sensing is a great feature. Although it does not automatically begin breaking, it does warn you both audibly and with a red bar HUD on the windshield. The braking system pr-charges, which means that as soon as your foot touches it, it begins the brake. No hesitation...even but for a moment. The audio system is a Sony, which is a fine as any system I've ever heard. Controls in the vehicle for almost any function audio, heat/ac, navigation, etc. are within easy reach and don't require searching. The cargo area in the back is fantastic for grocery shopping, even for a large family. Plenty of space to do what you need to and it's easy to load and unload. There are lots of other great features but my bottom line is that I'm not disappointed to own this car at all. In fact, I'd buy it again and more importantly, my wife loves it. She's 69 years old and for her to give it such accolades is testimony enough for me. As for MPG, our trips to Delaware have given us upwards of 33 mpg. Local driving averages about 24 to 28 depending on traffic. Only maintenance so far has been the normal oil and filter changes, along with the tire rotation. After owning this now for 22 months the mileage is just over 10,000. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse