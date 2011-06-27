  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Driver's Assistance Packageyes
Class II Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Sway Controlyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
390 watts stereo outputyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dual Headrest Rear DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
18" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
235/60R18 All-Season Snow Chain Compatible Tiresyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Locking Wheel Nutsyes
20" Premium Painted Dark Stainless Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length188.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Height68.6 in.
EPA interior volume153.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Too Good To Be Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Electric Spice Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Ceramic, leather
  • Ceramic, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
