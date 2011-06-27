  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford Edge SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Edge
4.3
14 reviews
Bought this for the wife two years ago....

SMT, 09/15/2016
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
......... to pry her 2013 Pontiac Aztek keys out of her hands. I hated that thing, but she liked it, so I bought it for her 13 years ago. Anyway, after trying to get her to buy something new for two damn years, she drove the Edge, and fell in love. The dimensions are almost identical. Only the Edge I bought her is just awesome. Leather, sunroof, NAV package and the engine can really get up and go. After an 11 hour trip back home to NY........ my back and legs are not numb. Very comfy. Lots of luggage room in the rear hatch. Like having a cheaper Caddy. Kinda pricey, but I wanted to spoil the wife. We have had zero problems with this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
2 edges maybe 3 in a few months

Leon H, 01/08/2017
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
No problems with this vehicle! Had a 2010 edge. This is a 2014. And I might buy a 2017

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Nice Ride

Steve, 09/07/2017
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have owned my Edge for about 6 weeks and have over 4,500 miles on it already. No issues to speak of. Car seems to be very solid, ride and handling are outstanding. Slightly disappointed in the MPG so far. Around town and short trips I have only gotten between 20-21mpg. On a recent road trip we did get 25-26mpg.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
owned it for 6 years, So far so good.

ron quinlan, 09/30/2016
SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
If your upgrading like from a small or mid size car to this SUV, there is a bit of an adjustment, its Larger, costlier, and takes a little time to adjust to its blind spots. good thing for the blind spot mirrors and back up camera. Handles great, has plenty of power and cargo room. I did buy the small screen back up camera , would recommend to buy the larger screen. I have not been able to achieve the Gas Mileage that the suv is rated at, generally its been 17 miles per gallon of gas in the city not the 19 on the sticker. I was very disappointed to here about coolant pump cost of repair.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my Edge

Sylvia, 01/19/2019
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Very dependable. 55k miles and no issues. Power is good. Ride is good. I have all maintenance done at the dealership. They are professional and courteous. This is my 3rd Edge. It is the perfect size for me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
