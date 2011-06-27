  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Edge SE Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Edge
Overview
$29,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$29,270
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$29,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$29,270
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$29,270
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
$29,270
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Rapid Spec 100Ayes
Rapid Spec 101Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
$29,270
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$29,270
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
$29,270
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$29,270
SYNCyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
$29,270
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$29,270
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$29,270
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$29,270
Black Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Candy Metallic Tint Clearcoat Paintyes
Measurements
$29,270
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4288 lbs.
Gross weight5346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.5 degrees
Maximum payload1058 lbs.
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Length185.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.7 in.
Colors
$29,270
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tint Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$29,270
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$29,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$29,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
