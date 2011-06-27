  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford EcoSport
  4. 2020 Ford EcoSport
  5. 2020 Ford EcoSport SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Ford EcoSport SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 EcoSport
5(33%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(34%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all EcoSports for sale
MSRP Starting at
$19,995
Save as much as $7,071
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ruby

Doug, 04/07/2020
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I like the car and it easy parking abilities. The 2.0 liter is enough for around town. Theseats are comfortable but with heated seats Ford should have given heated steering wheel. Otherwise I really like it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My Echosport

Paul P, 01/05/2020
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
20 of 24 people found this review helpful

the car has plenty of legroom, and has a good feel when driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Waste of money

George, 03/08/2020
SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
23 of 35 people found this review helpful

Been at the dealer 3 time for a bad alternator and it is still not working. Brand new 2020 that I got in November. It is a pc of junk

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all EcoSports for sale

Related 2020 Ford EcoSport SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars