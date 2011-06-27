2020 Ford EcoSport SUV Consumer Reviews

Ruby Doug , 04/07/2020 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I like the car and it easy parking abilities. The 2.0 liter is enough for around town. Theseats are comfortable but with heated seats Ford should have given heated steering wheel. Otherwise I really like it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Echosport Paul P , 01/05/2020 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 20 of 24 people found this review helpful the car has plenty of legroom, and has a good feel when driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value