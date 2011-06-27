2019 Ford EcoSport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
EcoSport SUV
Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,170*
Total Cash Price
$23,198
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,170*
Total Cash Price
$23,198
S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,328*
Total Cash Price
$20,093
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,619*
Total Cash Price
$18,997
SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,480*
Total Cash Price
$18,266
SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,157*
Total Cash Price
$25,755
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,866*
Total Cash Price
$26,851
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$947
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$311
|$888
|$522
|$2,224
|$2,295
|$6,240
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$380
|$556
|$1,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,252
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,247
|$1,003
|$743
|$465
|$168
|$3,626
|Depreciation
|$3,646
|$1,834
|$1,736
|$2,036
|$1,928
|$11,180
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,815
|$6,210
|$5,723
|$7,748
|$7,673
|$36,170
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 EcoSport SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$947
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$311
|$888
|$522
|$2,224
|$2,295
|$6,240
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$380
|$556
|$1,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,252
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,247
|$1,003
|$743
|$465
|$168
|$3,626
|Depreciation
|$3,646
|$1,834
|$1,736
|$2,036
|$1,928
|$11,180
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,815
|$6,210
|$5,723
|$7,748
|$7,673
|$36,170
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 EcoSport SUV S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$910
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$270
|$769
|$452
|$1,926
|$1,988
|$5,404
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$482
|$947
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,085
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,265
|Financing
|$1,080
|$869
|$644
|$403
|$145
|$3,141
|Depreciation
|$3,158
|$1,588
|$1,504
|$1,763
|$1,670
|$9,683
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,635
|$5,379
|$4,957
|$6,711
|$6,646
|$31,328
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$255
|$727
|$427
|$1,821
|$1,879
|$5,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$311
|$456
|$895
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,196
|Financing
|$1,021
|$822
|$608
|$381
|$137
|$2,969
|Depreciation
|$2,986
|$1,502
|$1,422
|$1,667
|$1,579
|$9,155
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,219
|$5,086
|$4,686
|$6,345
|$6,284
|$29,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$245
|$699
|$411
|$1,751
|$1,807
|$4,913
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$299
|$438
|$861
|Taxes & Fees
|$986
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,150
|Financing
|$982
|$790
|$585
|$366
|$132
|$2,855
|Depreciation
|$2,871
|$1,444
|$1,367
|$1,603
|$1,518
|$8,803
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,941
|$4,890
|$4,506
|$6,101
|$6,042
|$28,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 EcoSport SUV SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$345
|$986
|$580
|$2,469
|$2,548
|$6,927
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$422
|$618
|$1,214
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,622
|Financing
|$1,385
|$1,114
|$825
|$516
|$186
|$4,026
|Depreciation
|$4,048
|$2,036
|$1,927
|$2,260
|$2,140
|$12,412
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,787
|$6,895
|$6,353
|$8,602
|$8,519
|$40,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,216
|$5,682
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,028
|$604
|$2,574
|$2,656
|$7,222
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$440
|$644
|$1,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,691
|Financing
|$1,444
|$1,161
|$860
|$538
|$194
|$4,197
|Depreciation
|$4,220
|$2,123
|$2,009
|$2,356
|$2,231
|$12,940
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,203
|$7,188
|$6,624
|$8,968
|$8,882
|$41,866
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 EcoSport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford EcoSport in Virginia is:not available
