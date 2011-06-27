Used 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
2001 Ford E150
Best work van I have ever owned! 110,000 miles and have only replaced the brakes and tires. Excellent power, comfortable ride and overall excellent quality. It's January 2005 and this baby runs just as good as it did when I bought it. I'm am going to buy another one.
Job
I drive 1250 miles a week highway and city driving gets job done every day only dislike is small side mirros never get enough mirror
E 250 V-8
GREAT VAN..HAD 99 E150 V6..THE 5.4 V8 GETS SAME OR A LITTLE BETTER MPG..GO FIGURE..ACCERATION IS GREAT..BRAKING IMPROVEMENTS OVER THE 99 E150 IS HUGE; SUPPOSE 4 WHEEL ANTILOCK HAS ALOT TO DUE WITH THAT. EXTRA SPRINGS, HEAVY DUTY BRAKES OF E250 IS WORTH EVERY PENNY..VAN SITS TALLER THAN E150 SO IT WONT FIT IN STANDARD GARAGE..HWY CRUISING VERY GOOD..CRUISE CONTROL A MUST..VAN WANTS TO EXCEED POSTED SPEED LIMITS..TILT WHEEL,PW,PL,P MIRROWS ARE WORTH IT..
e-350 sd ext.
I have had this van for almost 3 years and have used it for business as a independant contractor for a major delivery co. I've put on 131k on it and I'm not sure if the engine is broken in yet.The v-10 has tons of power and the mpg is as good as the v6 vans.
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner