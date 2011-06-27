Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
best in its class
I have owned a whole plethera of cargo vans. I would have to say that ford makes the best one by far. Overall I would have to say that it is an excellent van for what it is.
Great Van Very Strong & Reliable
This van is the best vehicle I have ever owned. It is the strongest, toughest, and rides like a dream. After 98,000 miles it is still like a new van other than a few minor blemishes caused by me. The paint still shines and it looks like a new van in spite of it being five years old. It is comfortable to drive and is very reliable. While changing the brake pads today I had a chance to look around under the frame and this is no real rust to speak of. I have seen brand new vehicles with as much oxidation on the metal surfaces. I don't know what Ford is doing with their super duty vans, but it is great!
Bitchin' Cargo Van
I love this van! I'll buy one again.
ford e150
worst Ford product on the road front end problems steering clunking noises and a bogus esp warranty sold by ford the chevy is truly the only reliable van to own
highway miles only. Clean, no dings. Goo
gas mileage.Has side slide door, opens in back also. New tires, clean interior, well maintained. No mechanical defects. 66 K miles. Primarily driven by female and light loads.
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner