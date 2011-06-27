Used 1997 Ford E-350 Van Consumer Reviews

1997 E-350 with Powerstroke Diesel ThatBigGuy , 03/26/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We bought it to haul around the family and also for use in our business hauling people. It currently has 365K on original engine and tranny. Not sure how or why the Powerstroke got in there, but it has to be the best engine for this type of vehicle. It will cruise at 70 mph all day and night while hauling 3000 lbs of canoes. Everything in it was built for heavy use. Seats are all in decent shape with only moderate cracks in the vinyl. Extremely utilitarian, with rear ac/heat fan control being the only creature comfort. Probably a prison transport vehicle due to odd wear patters in ceiling. It gets nearly 20 MPG on highway. The thing was meant to do nothing but haul people, and it performs! Report Abuse

12 Passenger Club Wagon E350 Dennis , 03/21/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is one of the best vehicles we have owned. It is the most comfortable when driving on the highway. My wife likes it because of the visibility. The kids like it because it is roomy. I like it because we have put over 220,000 miles on it with mainly oil changes. It is just now needing some work. The engine design and suspension are old design and are built to last. One issue we have is the radio now comes on by itself, the volume/on/off switch seems to be worn out. It is starting to leak some oil and has developed a leak on the low pressure side in the radiator. We did have to get the transmission rebuilt after we had the fluid changed, Ford picked up part of the cost. Overall a good buy.

Electrical problems abound jay , 10/12/2002 5 of 6 people found this review helpful From the day I purchased this vehicle, the idiot lights malfunctioned and once a year I have to replace the windshield due to defect in design. It has a lot of pep still at over 300,000 miles and it is still used daily. No major problems to date other than regular maintenance.

1997 E350 Chateau Club Wagon Joe Arkin , 10/02/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Having been a van owner since 1973, this vehicle -by far- is the best full size van I've ever owned. There is no better vehicle for traveling. The van has incredible load capacity and passenger room. The 4 captain's chairs provide the type of comfort one needs for long distance traveling as well as the ease of getting in and out of the van. Rear heat/AC controls provide the back seat passengers with full control to their liking. The AM/FM/Cassette with 6 speakers distribut the sound beautifully. Being able to move between front and back as full sized adults is an excellent attribute when traveling as well.