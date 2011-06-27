  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford E-350 Super Econoline Features & Specs

More about the 1995 E-350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Height83.4 in.
Maximum payload3920.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Glacier White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
