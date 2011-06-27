  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 1994 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Crown Victoria S Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Crown Victoria
Overview
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Measurements
Length212.4 in.
Curb weight3776 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Red
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Performance Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
See Crown Victoria Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Crown Victoria S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles