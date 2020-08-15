Used 1994 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

My crown vic is my first car and holds a special place in my heart, it even has a name: Victor. It was my grandpa's car, and when he died I had just turned 16 so I inherited the car, and it's served me well. I've put about 40,000 miles onto the car in the past 5 years, but I can't be sure because the odometer stopped working at 99,000 miles, and I think I've probably put on another 10k since then. I've had to replace the alternator and starter as well as every window motor, but other than that the car has been incredibly reliable. Oh and the rearview mirror fell off. My only complaint is the gas guzzling, that v8 burns through gas like no ones business.

