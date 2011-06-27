Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi Wagon Consumer Reviews

2014 Energi, What a Techno Marvel: Welcome to 2020 miboje , 10/15/2014 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This is our first hybrid car. I wish we hadn't waited so long. The car just makes perfect sense, and what a way to say "screw Big Oil!" We've only had the car about two weeks, and we are already very impressed. Ford did a great job with it. My fiancee drives it to work everyday, about 42 miles round trip. Our terrain is rural back roads, open highway and a bit hilly--great for mild hypermiling. He gets to work in all EV mode and regens a couple miles, and a few miles back toward home before entering hybrid mode. If he could plug in at work, we would rarely ever have to get gas. As it is, I expect we will need to get gas once a month. Wow.. This seems crazy! Very happy overall! Update - It's now been two years since we have owned the car. Issues to date are: turned down rear rotor, turned down front rotors, alignment (not covered under warranty), replace charger cable, replace steering component, replace charge port light, ongoing noise coming from brake at slow speed- unsolved. A recall has been issued on a door part. Ford will contact us to do replacement of component once parts are available. We are still very happy with the car @32,000 miles. No reduced battery capacity detected at this time. UPDATE - It's now been nearly 3 years that we've owned the car. We still love it. We've not had any more problems with the car, outside of the modem replacement that still does not connect. Otherwise it has been great, very dependable. We are still running the original tires at about 48,000 miles. Switching out the LLR with winter treads helps a lot, but those tires reduce MPG greatly. Funny story to share; When we first got this car, my eldest daughter made fun of it. It was "gay" she said. She's 20 now and a bit more mature. So my daughter wrecked her Ford Fiesta earlier this year (obviously not funny). She then borrowed her boyfriend's dad's car to get back and forth to work. Several weeks later the transmission went out in that car, so who does she call? Me and my husband, because we have two vehicles and need only one since I work from home. She asks to borrow a car, and at the time my husband needed the truck to bring home firewood from work, so I told her she had to use the car for a while. She drives 31 miles one way, so our turbo diesel truck would be costly for her. Anyhow, she ended up finally seeing the light and fell in love with the car. Now she is a proud owner too! Got a good deal on a '14 CPO a few weeks ago. She could not be happier with the car. Oh, and we are still able to get 28 miles of range in warm temps with no climate controls on. So we've had the car over 4 years now, and it's still a great car. Our all electric range is about 22 in warmer temps. We did have to have a front end alignment over the summer...there was also one done when the car was about a year old or so. Another issue since I reported to you last time...we recently we removed our tires to put on the snow tires, and noticed the rear tires were cupped to the inside. There are 67,000 miles on the car and we have an extended warranty in place, thankfully. My husband thinks it is a problem with bushings. Hope it is nothing major. Oh, and occasionally the yellow wrench comes on, but then it goes off. We took it to the garage and there are nothing comes up on the diagnostics. Only one regret about this car...wish we would have bought it as a CPO...we would have saved thousands. We discovered Dave Ramsey earlier this year and so we are paying it off early. Do yourself a favor and do not buy a brand new car. Get yourself a nice, low mileage CPO with a clean Carfax for cash, ok? About the cupping issue with the tires...we are now at 75,000 miles on those tires, and it seems to be an issue with how those tires wear. We will get one more season out of them, but we won't replace them with the OEMs. No major problems since I checked in last. We changed the windshield wipers. There is some odd wear going on at the hatch. It has worn off the paint on the left side, about the middle area. We are supposed to take it to the dealer to have them look at it. Otherwise nothing new to report. I'm so glad we bought an efficient car. Get a nice used one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive with fantastic mileage cheryl2229 , 01/13/2015 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've had my new 2014 CMax Energi for 1 month and I'm loving it. I haven't been to the gas station yet. I'm averaging 102 MPG with a +/- 20 mile daily commute and 2 100 mile trips over Christmas. The few days I've used the heat do make me wonder how much efficiency will drop with a/c use come summer. It has so much power and handling ability, you will forget you are being green! UPDATE 7/14/2016 - 17 months in I'm averaging 124MPG overall @ 17,500 miles, including two 1,200 mile road trips on gas. Other than the climate control, I still love this car. I don't like the auto-climate. It doesn't drain right and smells musty some times and even sprays a mist out of the vents occasionally. Ford couldn't find anything wrong when I brought it in. Jan 2018 ...Ford did eventually fix the climate control issues under warranty and get it working correctly. Last summer the range on a full charge declined 25-30 percent. Florida is a harsh environment for batteries with the garage temperature solidly in the nineties for much of the summer. The battery capacity has degraded. When the car was new I got a range of 30 miles without running a/c or heat. It's down to 20-22. In researching this I've learned several things.... I should have programmed the car to charge overnight, when temperatures were at the coolest...... And very few electric car manufacturers warranty the battery against degradation. Ford will only replace the battery under warranty if it doesn't charge at all. Initially, the car rarely used gas on my typical day. I now usually have the motor kick on for the last few miles of my commute. 4+ years into driving my CMax Energi I still enjoy the car very much. 5+ years.... still loving my CMax Energi! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An SUV Lover's Hybrid-Plugin redcmax , 07/01/2015 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I. Love. It. Bought 1 yr ago. Waited to post review 'til had driven through MA winter & had a yrs cost data. Total cost for year: $0.06/mile (SUV = $0.19/mile). Overall mpg = 97 mpg (SUV = 18 mpg). Costs $0.96/night to charge, using reg 110V plug in garage. For full yr, spent $283 on 8 tanks of gas + 365 days x $0.96/night electricity = $633. Went 10,321 miles. Maintenance was once at 10K miles, cost $0. Did amazingly well in winter w stock tires; heavy weight + low center of gravity help a lot. Only garaged on the 2-feet-of-snow days. ADMISSION: I learned how to drive a hybrid and am as diligent as possible about it. Feels weird at 1st but now normal. Makes big diff! Report Abuse

Diesel to Electric John K , 07/31/2015 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Love this car! I looked at other Hybrids (foreign and domestic), but when I drove this.... it was the one. Drives great, very quiet, smooth, roomy, and lots of head room. I have had it for almost 6 months and rarely buy gas. We installed a 220 charger about a month after the purchase and very glad I did. Charging time went from about 6 hours to 2 hours. If you go on trips around 20 miles, you may never buy gas again. I wanted something comfortable on the highway. This fits the bill. We have a Lincoln MKT as well, and this seems just as quiet and comfortable but uses much less gas. Just went on a 500 mile road trip and averaged about 40 mpg. Around town I have got as much as 175 MPG on a tank of gas. I went from a sporty Diesel and wasn't sure if it would feel as great to drive. It may not be as sporty, but it is great to drive. I hope Ford keeps making this so I can buy another in 4 years. Maybe buy then they can increase the cargo space some, but with 2 people on a road trip, we can always use the back seat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse