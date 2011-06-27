Used 1995 Ford Aspire Consumer Reviews

Not the best looking car, but never gives up! floridagirl82 , 04/01/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My dad bought me a 1995 Aspire (Automatic) back in 1999. It was my first car and at first glance, I wasn't too impressed, but after driving it, I quickly fell in love and although it's not the fastest little car, it certainly handles well. Drove it on a trip, 12 hours of non stop driving with out any problems and watched it roll over to 100,000 miles that night! It lasted me until 2008, when the transmission finally gave out. I drove to death! It's been sitting in my back yard ever since as I just can't seem to let it go lol. Ac is STILL freezing cold to date! NEVER GAVE OUT! Did have some repairs done during the time that I drove it, but nothing we couldn't do ourselves. HATED GAS :] Report Abuse

Better then a Scooter Scooter , 08/19/2010 I was in the market to buy a Scooter to go shopping and run around. My limit was $1,000. I found this little car at a Charity Auction with 40K original miles. I actually outbid someone else with $800. Needed tune-up and headlight bulbs. I decided to drive to work now every day 40 miles round trip, get over 42 MPG on a regular bases. Takes 6 gallon to fill it up once a week. Better then my 350z or my F150. Zip in and around big cars, park anywhere I decide. No fancy toys to break. I took out the back seat, now I have a large cargo space. Better yet, I can drive this all year round. I'll drive this toy till I can't find parts for it. Why buy a Prius?

Glad I bought this wiiz , 01/10/2009 I rented a Ford Aspire once and decided it was the car I wanted to buy. I've had this car 10 years. Replaced a clutch (60K miles), and have had the front end (outer tie rod, and L ball joint replaced just last year. I give it regular oil changes and keep the tires inflated. Except for this last year with the front end work, this has been a dream. 41+ mpg highway, 34 city. Quiet, and small enough to fit into even the smallest parking spaces. The hatch is roomy - it's like a clown car on the inside! I can get so much stuff in it it's crazy! I can drive in the snow when bigger 4WD vehicles can't. It's 13 (near 14) years old, and I don't intend to get rid of it any time soon. Yay for me.

Owned it twice now Althanite , 11/18/2010 Originally bought it for my 600 miles per week commute to work. Loved the car from the start. My family of four - 2 middle/high schoolers - often took it for trips to town as well. We've even used it like a truck (the hatchback is great) hauling nearly everything with it - hay, 14 foot long 2x4s, 20 foot long PVC pipes, etc. If we could fit it in, the car would haul it. It now has over 200,000 miles - no major work or problems other than a broken speedometer and cable but I drove it that way for two years! We gave it to my sister for a few years and just got it back for my 18 yr old to drive to college and work. He loves it over his 2000 GMC 4x4 - it is cool, sporty and great MPG gas!