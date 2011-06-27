Used 1995 Ford Aspire Consumer Reviews
Not the best looking car, but never gives up!
My dad bought me a 1995 Aspire (Automatic) back in 1999. It was my first car and at first glance, I wasn't too impressed, but after driving it, I quickly fell in love and although it's not the fastest little car, it certainly handles well. Drove it on a trip, 12 hours of non stop driving with out any problems and watched it roll over to 100,000 miles that night! It lasted me until 2008, when the transmission finally gave out. I drove to death! It's been sitting in my back yard ever since as I just can't seem to let it go lol. Ac is STILL freezing cold to date! NEVER GAVE OUT! Did have some repairs done during the time that I drove it, but nothing we couldn't do ourselves. HATED GAS :]
Better then a Scooter
I was in the market to buy a Scooter to go shopping and run around. My limit was $1,000. I found this little car at a Charity Auction with 40K original miles. I actually outbid someone else with $800. Needed tune-up and headlight bulbs. I decided to drive to work now every day 40 miles round trip, get over 42 MPG on a regular bases. Takes 6 gallon to fill it up once a week. Better then my 350z or my F150. Zip in and around big cars, park anywhere I decide. No fancy toys to break. I took out the back seat, now I have a large cargo space. Better yet, I can drive this all year round. I'll drive this toy till I can't find parts for it. Why buy a Prius?
Glad I bought this
I rented a Ford Aspire once and decided it was the car I wanted to buy. I've had this car 10 years. Replaced a clutch (60K miles), and have had the front end (outer tie rod, and L ball joint replaced just last year. I give it regular oil changes and keep the tires inflated. Except for this last year with the front end work, this has been a dream. 41+ mpg highway, 34 city. Quiet, and small enough to fit into even the smallest parking spaces. The hatch is roomy - it's like a clown car on the inside! I can get so much stuff in it it's crazy! I can drive in the snow when bigger 4WD vehicles can't. It's 13 (near 14) years old, and I don't intend to get rid of it any time soon. Yay for me.
Owned it twice now
Originally bought it for my 600 miles per week commute to work. Loved the car from the start. My family of four - 2 middle/high schoolers - often took it for trips to town as well. We've even used it like a truck (the hatchback is great) hauling nearly everything with it - hay, 14 foot long 2x4s, 20 foot long PVC pipes, etc. If we could fit it in, the car would haul it. It now has over 200,000 miles - no major work or problems other than a broken speedometer and cable but I drove it that way for two years! We gave it to my sister for a few years and just got it back for my 18 yr old to drive to college and work. He loves it over his 2000 GMC 4x4 - it is cool, sporty and great MPG gas!
1995 aspire
we bought this aspire new in summer of 1995 for about 10k. we have now driven it for 7 years and has been the most reliable and trouble free car we have ever owned (owned about 20 cars over 30 years). the only thing that went wrong with it has been the water pump which needed to be replaced twice. the dealership-installed airconditioning needed repair also. other than that we only did maintenance on the car. no rust at all, engine oil usage is minimal, temp gauge never goes above normal and we live in the desert southwest. our next car will be a kia for sure (aspire built by kia). we absolutely loved this car and plan on keeping it until it dies.
