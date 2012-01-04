Used 1995 Ford Aspire for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Aspire Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1996 Ford Aspire
    used

    1996 Ford Aspire

    57,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Aspire

4.331 Reviews
Not the best looking car, but never gives up!
floridagirl82,04/01/2012
My dad bought me a 1995 Aspire (Automatic) back in 1999. It was my first car and at first glance, I wasn't too impressed, but after driving it, I quickly fell in love and although it's not the fastest little car, it certainly handles well. Drove it on a trip, 12 hours of non stop driving with out any problems and watched it roll over to 100,000 miles that night! It lasted me until 2008, when the transmission finally gave out. I drove to death! It's been sitting in my back yard ever since as I just can't seem to let it go lol. Ac is STILL freezing cold to date! NEVER GAVE OUT! Did have some repairs done during the time that I drove it, but nothing we couldn't do ourselves. HATED GAS :]
