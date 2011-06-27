  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Aspire SE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Aspire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque73 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.
Length152.8 in.
Curb weight2004 lbs.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base90.7 in.
Width65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Performance Red
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Oxford White
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
