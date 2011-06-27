Used 1993 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Measurements
Height72.3 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Length190.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Curb weight3580 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Ruby
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
