Used 1991 Ford Aerostar Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Aerostar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Measurements
Length174.9 in.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Gross weight4820 lbs.
Height72.9 in.
Maximum payload1600.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Currant Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
