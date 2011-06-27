2019 FIAT 500X SUV Consumer Reviews

Fantastico! Terry M , 05/23/2019 Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Rented a Fiat 500X for a two week vacation in Europe and was awed by its performance. My wife and I were also impressed with the automobile's comfort, maneuverability, peppiness and display gadgets such as "driver assist" which posted the speed limit on rural roads along with many other features. I am not sure what are mpg was using diesel fuel, but the car's consumption seemed average for an automatic transmission. My American preconceived perception of Fiat has totally changed..I am impressed. Report Abuse

Great four season Commuter Car so far A Hoopes , 04/27/2020 Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I was looking for a car to get back and forth from work and to run errands with and this car fits the bill. Since we are now empty nesters, I don't need a large car to transport my son's teams hockey equipment anymore so my needs were a 4 cylinder (Turbo's a plus) car with a high clearance and all wheel drive. Since the 500x is built on the Jeep Renegade frame and possessed those features, we decided to test drive the Trekking model. I'm 6 feet tall and had no problem fitting behind the wheel but the second row is a tight fit for long drives. When you drop the second seats down, you have plenty of room for cargo. The dash layout is ergonomic and not too complicated and although the touch screen is a little on the small side, I am adjusting to it over time. The motor is a 177hp, 4 cylinder turbo that is the largest in it's class so it has more than enough acceleration to handle commuting traffic. So far the drawbacks I've noticed have been the gas tank capacity (<13 gallons) and the high octane recommended although I've just lately have been filling up with 89 octane and so far haven't noticed any lag. Another issue is the bells and beeps the driver assist throws at you. I'm working on the default settings to see if I can tone them down. So... all and all I've been very happy with the selection we've made. I'll try to update this review as we more into the hot then colder (snowy) seasons. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My little Fiat Crystal W... , 05/01/2019 Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 3 of 11 people found this review helpful These vehicles does NOT have good horsepower... My grandmother's car is better.... The transmission lags behind badly... sometimes I have to slow down because it's not shifting gears properly.... The gas mileage in my opinion not good.... Seems like I'm ALWAYS putting gas in it all the time.... my best advice is don't try to pull out in traffic and think it's going to GET UP AND GOOOO bc u won't.... DISAPPOINTED BADLY..... Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse