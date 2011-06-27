Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500L Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,348
|$16,158
|$18,441
|Clean
|$14,088
|$15,870
|$18,095
|Average
|$13,567
|$15,293
|$17,404
|Rough
|$13,047
|$14,716
|$16,712
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500L Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,637
|$13,180
|$15,122
|Clean
|$11,426
|$12,945
|$14,838
|Average
|$11,004
|$12,474
|$14,271
|Rough
|$10,582
|$12,003
|$13,704
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500L Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,847
|$15,594
|$17,798
|Clean
|$13,596
|$15,315
|$17,464
|Average
|$13,093
|$14,759
|$16,796
|Rough
|$12,591
|$14,202
|$16,129
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500L Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,147
|$15,932
|$18,183
|Clean
|$13,890
|$15,647
|$17,842
|Average
|$13,377
|$15,079
|$17,160
|Rough
|$12,864
|$14,510
|$16,478