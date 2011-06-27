Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,593
|$24,924
|$27,293
|Clean
|$21,727
|$23,955
|$26,206
|Average
|$19,996
|$22,015
|$24,034
|Rough
|$18,265
|$20,076
|$21,862
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,481
|$20,678
|$22,907
|Clean
|$17,773
|$19,874
|$21,996
|Average
|$16,357
|$18,265
|$20,173
|Rough
|$14,940
|$16,656
|$18,350
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,007
|$24,355
|$26,741
|Clean
|$21,163
|$23,407
|$25,677
|Average
|$19,477
|$21,512
|$23,549
|Rough
|$17,791
|$19,617
|$21,420
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,368
|$21,582
|$23,830
|Clean
|$18,626
|$20,743
|$22,882
|Average
|$17,142
|$19,063
|$20,985
|Rough
|$15,658
|$17,384
|$19,089