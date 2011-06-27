Used 2015 FIAT 500e Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Just drive it SJ Mathews , 10/20/2015 Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Great commuter car, also a total blast to city drive. Regenerative brakes are sweet and seem better than conventional, great acceleration, amazing that they make vehicles like this. The only real downside I noted (aside from a limited range) is that going uphill really drains the batteries fast shortening the range. That aside, it is really roomy in the front, the back clearly not popular with most. You buy the EV that suits your needs- as we were looking at a commuter car, this was by far the best choice. Update- three years later, no problems whatsoever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

nice commuter car, but not for a family tsaue , 06/18/2018 Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful If you're single and need something to get from A to B and happen to live in the city with access to a charging station either at home or near a chargepoint (where you have to pay) then this may be the car for you. I am a leasee of this and plan to drive it and give it back at the end of my 3 year stint, but I will have to say that you have to make compromises with this car. PROS/CONS as they come to me. Small, can park anywhere, stable up to about 80mph on highway, with the seats folded down you can fit a wide variety of items. If you have small kids, the back seat is great, if you are tall and an average sized adult you may have a lot of problems. You also can not carry a golf club bag in the back if you have those seats occupied, maybe just one 3 people in the car and have one seat folded down. Charging at 32A which is the max rated for this car will take about 3.5 hours to charge to full which isn't bad. I use this car to travel back and forth to work at around 35mi away, you can barely make it back. If had to take detours you may be stretching it. I've also noticed that the battery is degrading after driving it hard for about 1 year. If you plan to drive this for longer than 5 years you may not be able to reach the rated 80mi on a single charge. Be prepared to stop or have that charging card ready. With all the short comings, I do enjoy my drive in the car, but with all the SUVs out there if god forbid you get into an accident, you may get out alive, cause there's not many crumple zones. I would highly recommend this car in city situations, but probably look towards volt or battery capable car to get you places. I think my next car will be a bolt because 200mi range is the sweet spot and calms my range anxiety. Cause you know, sometimes you just gotta go far. Many folks will need to have a backup gas car to go further places, but this may be a good interim car. I have no idea why but the insurance on this thing is SUPER expensive in CA, and parts are as well. Factor that in if you ever do get into an accident. Remember guys and gals, EVs are still new and in a few years time you're going to see a lot of choices. My recommendation is to get this car if you need to tie you over or just save up and bye our friend's Elon's brand. Thanks for reading. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Quirky but Cute EV Mikel , 01/15/2016 Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Lease terms are great when combined with rebates from California State and Central Valley. Car is a hoot to drive: fast and responsive with great handling. It also is cute and sophisticated looking. Range is about 100 miles in the relatively flat Central Valley. This car works great as a city commuter and carries our shopping purchases easily in the "trunk" and the extra space made by folding down the rear seats. We are family of two "empty nesters" so although this car is an addition to our gas engine vehicles (bought to complement our newly installed solar array on the rooftop), it has become the favorite car to use. Front seats are fine but rear seats are a bit cramped. Controls are "interesting," reflecting Italian design!! The integrated info system in 2016 is a bit improvement over previous models. In addition, the interior white/black color scheme is practical but classy. We have had no problem in the city or on the highway. Beware that this car does not allow Level 3 charging so expect to wait a bit longer for it to charge with Level 2 at public charing stations or a lot longer with the Level 1 charger that comes with the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great in the city but awful on highway Peter Fan , 10/22/2015 Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful PROS: This car is really nimble in the city. We live in San Francisco so parking is rarely a problem for this car. This car is great at stop and go. Often you can drive more than 100 miles in the city. It has good handling and is fairly comfortable in the front seat. CONS: My worst complaint is the highway mileage. If driving around 65 mph continuously don't expect the range to go beyond 60-70 miles. Also, when you turn on AC you lose about 10 (estimated) miles in range so be careful. Back seat is horrible in terms of space. Trunk space is small but for a family of three it's big enough to hold our weekend groceries. I like the interior design but the quality of material is really cheap so I don't think it's worth the price tag. Everyone was laughing at the bright orange but this bright color is necessary because sometimes on the road people just don't see this compact car. Reliability and safety are unknown at this point since I am not a pro. Overall I'd recommend this car for short distance commuters. Performance Interior Comfort Value