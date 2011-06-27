  1. Home
2019 FIAT 500 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Makes me feel like I’m in a ‘50s movie

Bill Kupersmith, 03/26/2019
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

What I like best is the feeling of safety. That may seem paradoxical for such a small car. But being able to manouevre quickly whilst using little space is the easiest way to avoid other cars and obstacles. Quite love it.

