Used 2018 FIAT 500 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Michael , 01/19/2019 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Turbo charging changed the driving experience for the 500. I drove my Neon for 13 years / 180 K miles. I loved its reliability ($300 in parts outside of scheduled maintenance), and getting 37.5 MPG over its life. It's hard to replace a car like that. Saving for 4 years, I test drove them all. I came close to buying the Fiat 124, but this little guy had similar pizzazz, as well as being practical. Performance is excellent, even in Oregon's heavy rains and, though marketed as a city car, it was comfortable on a 250 mile trip. I read the back seats are uncomfortable but, if the passengers are under 6', it seems adequate and it carries 5 bags of groceries w/o folding the rear seats. The controls are well thought out and the speedo provides lots of useful information. The drawback is that the stereo is part of the control system. I would like to upgrade it, but best I could do was replacing the speakers. It lacks navigation, except thru a phone, and its voice recognition is inadequate at freeway speeds. For value, the car was CHEAP, $14K out the door (tax, license, etc). Fuel economy is OK at 35 MPG freeway, compared to the Dodge's 41. I don't know about maintenance, except oil changes are dealer-only, $100 every 8K miles, due to special spec oil. It is a hard car to customize, and parts are limited to bling. Mostly, with its pep, decent fuel economy, and 15' turning radius, it's a joy to drive as my retirement car.