Used 2016 FIAT 500 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Surprisingly adequate and just a little fun too
Spouse and I found ourselves in a rush and needing a rental car. The only car immediately available was a Fiat 500 with automatic. We took it. On a 100 mile road trip to the event venue, the car proved to be more than adequate to the task. While acceleration was slow, once at speed the car maintained interstate speeds without trouble. We drove 80 and even 85mph, passing many more powerful cars. If you know how to drive a small engine, this thing will do the job. It was comfortable for two and luggage space was adequate for a long weekend trip.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Great Car for a Great Price
I've been a fan Fiats for years, mainly because I always thought they were just so cute. When it came around to buying a new car, I was more inclined to Fiat because the bang-for-the-buck factor- I tell people that constantly, and it's one of the reasons I recommend Fiat so much. How many brand new cars can you get for less than $20k, taxes and fees included? Not many. One of my favorite things about my 2016 Fiat 500 Easy is the turning radius. The smaller size of the car combined with the tight-turning ability allows me to make a U-turn in the tightest of spaces with ease. It's zippier than I thought it would be too! I decided against the Sport and Abarth because I don't personally need the extra power (that, and it might be tempting), but the acceleration is just fine and SO MUCH FUN. Another one of my favorite features is the space inside- I recently went on a 6-hour road trip with a passenger, dog, 1 luggage, and a dog bed and we all fit wonderfully. Just fold the back seats down and bam, you basically have a mini SUV. I'm still surprised at how well this car handles in snow and rain. It's not GREAT in snow, but I was pleasantly surprised for how well it did in 2-5 inches. In rain it's fine, however I do find going over the large, unavoidable puddle to be terrifying because this car is small and light. However, it feels good to drive- what I mean is although the car itself feels light in snow and rain, it is SOLID. Whether you're driving or in the backseat, Fiat's feel like quality vehicles to be in. The interior is beautiful with the houndstooth fabric seats, comfortable, high quality, and durable. Sure, the backseat isn't the greatest for comfort as the seats are slightly firm, but it's better than you'd think. It's quiet, gets great gas mileage and is a smooth ride. My only negatives are that in cold weather it takes a long time to warm up, and the blindspot when looking over your shoulder at odd angled intersections is bad. Overall, the style, the drive, price, comfort/interior make me love this car so much. I highly recommend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
It's a conspiracy
Fiat is very popular in Europe and that success enabled them to buy Chrysler motors. These days cars are mostly built well and if maintained properly will provide good service, why not drive a car that looks good doing it? I think people tend to abuse a small sporty car like the 500 and then give a bad review, NEWS FLASH! Even though it sounds like one, driving it like a Ferrari In Affordable Trim is a mistake. Driving this car feels like you're going faster than you actually are so you needn't abuse it to get the fun Italian sports car feel. That in itself is my daily reminder of why I bought a Fiat, but in all honesty I bought it for it's super cute looks, I think the bad reviews are unfounded and highly recommended Fiat despite them.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Horrible dont buy it
Please dont buy the fiat I brought a 2016 fiat last year and last month my car jump in neutral. Well on Friday my check engine light came on brought it to mechanic and and it was two codes U 0001 and U 0402 which is the wire harness and the ( tcm) transmission control module which they were both recalls in 2016 for the fiat 500x I have a fiat 500 it shouldn't matter what type of fiat a recall is a recall I wouldn't recommend this at all!!!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the 500
Related Used 2016 FIAT 500 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner