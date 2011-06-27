Used 2016 FIAT 500 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

FiatFanatic , 06/28/2017 Easy 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I've been a fan Fiats for years, mainly because I always thought they were just so cute. When it came around to buying a new car, I was more inclined to Fiat because the bang-for-the-buck factor- I tell people that constantly, and it's one of the reasons I recommend Fiat so much. How many brand new cars can you get for less than $20k, taxes and fees included? Not many. One of my favorite things about my 2016 Fiat 500 Easy is the turning radius. The smaller size of the car combined with the tight-turning ability allows me to make a U-turn in the tightest of spaces with ease. It's zippier than I thought it would be too! I decided against the Sport and Abarth because I don't personally need the extra power (that, and it might be tempting), but the acceleration is just fine and SO MUCH FUN. Another one of my favorite features is the space inside- I recently went on a 6-hour road trip with a passenger, dog, 1 luggage, and a dog bed and we all fit wonderfully. Just fold the back seats down and bam, you basically have a mini SUV. I'm still surprised at how well this car handles in snow and rain. It's not GREAT in snow, but I was pleasantly surprised for how well it did in 2-5 inches. In rain it's fine, however I do find going over the large, unavoidable puddle to be terrifying because this car is small and light. However, it feels good to drive- what I mean is although the car itself feels light in snow and rain, it is SOLID. Whether you're driving or in the backseat, Fiat's feel like quality vehicles to be in. The interior is beautiful with the houndstooth fabric seats, comfortable, high quality, and durable. Sure, the backseat isn't the greatest for comfort as the seats are slightly firm, but it's better than you'd think. It's quiet, gets great gas mileage and is a smooth ride. My only negatives are that in cold weather it takes a long time to warm up, and the blindspot when looking over your shoulder at odd angled intersections is bad. Overall, the style, the drive, price, comfort/interior make me love this car so much. I highly recommend.