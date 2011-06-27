  1. Home
2020 FIAT 124 Spider Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
Best kept secret

ConundrumIV, 02/08/2020
Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

1) The 6 speed manual is from the NC Mazda MX-5 Miata. 2) The only thing not Mazda is the Auto transmission and engine. 3) Its built by Mazda on the same assembly line as the ND MX-5 Miata. 4) Interior is more upscale than the ND MX-5 Miata. (Soft touch rubber, not hard plastic like the Miata) 5) A simple software flash and you have close if not over 200 hp. 6) Bought my 2017 for $18,000 with 2000 miles on it 3 years ago. 7) Better looking than Miata. 8) Handles amazing!! (I've owned 6 miatas and still have a 94) 9)Deeply discounted units can be had for thousands below retail. 10) No wind noise from window in your ear like the Miata. 11) No problems or issues. 12) Highly recommended!!! And I'm a 35 year Miata guy. Original NA 90-97 Miata still the best out there in my opinion. The Fiat 124 Spider is what the original NA Miata should have progressed into.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun and economy in one pkg.

Cal, 01/15/2020
Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Fiat could of put a better auto trans like Hyundai has. Other then that it is fun to drive in the mountains. Haven’t had any problems. The other thing it needs is at least 200 hp to make it more fun.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
