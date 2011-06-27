2020 FIAT 124 Spider Convertible Consumer Reviews
Best kept secret
1) The 6 speed manual is from the NC Mazda MX-5 Miata. 2) The only thing not Mazda is the Auto transmission and engine. 3) Its built by Mazda on the same assembly line as the ND MX-5 Miata. 4) Interior is more upscale than the ND MX-5 Miata. (Soft touch rubber, not hard plastic like the Miata) 5) A simple software flash and you have close if not over 200 hp. 6) Bought my 2017 for $18,000 with 2000 miles on it 3 years ago. 7) Better looking than Miata. 8) Handles amazing!! (I've owned 6 miatas and still have a 94) 9)Deeply discounted units can be had for thousands below retail. 10) No wind noise from window in your ear like the Miata. 11) No problems or issues. 12) Highly recommended!!! And I'm a 35 year Miata guy. Original NA 90-97 Miata still the best out there in my opinion. The Fiat 124 Spider is what the original NA Miata should have progressed into.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun and economy in one pkg.
Fiat could of put a better auto trans like Hyundai has. Other then that it is fun to drive in the mountains. Haven’t had any problems. The other thing it needs is at least 200 hp to make it more fun.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
