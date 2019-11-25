2020 FIAT 124 Spider Review

Like other roadsters of its era, the original Fiat 124 offered charm, style and the freedom of open-top motoring. It was also plagued with the same mechanical gremlins as its contemporaries. When it came to comfort and convenience, it was hardly a step up from bicycling. Today's 2020 Fiat 124 Spider retains its predecessor's charm and minimizes its drawbacks. Credit goes to its DNA. Under the 124's nouveau retro bodywork, it has the same underpinnings as the Mazda MX-5 Miata, although the Fiat uses its own engine, transmission and unique suspension tuning. It's fair to say that the 124 would be better off sticking with the Miata's powertrain as well. While it's easy to understand why Fiat would want to put its own stamp on things, the reality is that the Miata's engine is more powerful and engaging when you rev it up to its redline. Mazda seems to have done a better job of suspension tuning as well — the Fiat rides more roughly. The Miata is the better car here, and the latest Ford Mustang convertible might tempt you with its surprisingly well-rounded nature. Still, the 2020 Fiat 124 Spider, just like the classic models from the 1960s and '70s, is an undeniably fun roadster that can turn ordinary grocery runs into invigorating autocrosses.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 6.8 / 10

The Fiat 124 Abarth is a one-trick pony. It's exceptional fun on the right road thanks to excellent handling, steering and a punchy little turbo engine that does its best work when wrung out at high revs. But beyond that, this diminutive convertible forces compromises on comfort and utility. The right buyer will love this car; most will find some other drop-top or sports car more livable.

How does it drive? 8.5

This nimble convertible is a delight on winding roads, where its small size and weight combine with excellent handling, a smooth transmission and sharp steering to make for a unique experience. The small engine lacks power, however, especially at low rpm. Our manual-transmission-equipped 124 test car covered 0-60 mph in 7.0 seconds in our tests — acceptably quick, but it's no muscle car.



While this lightweight car doesn't need a particularly robust brake system, the optional Brembo brakes feel firm and keep the car stable during hard panic stops. The Fiat shines in the twists and turns where it stays taut and flat and changes directions without hesitation.

How comfortable is it? 5.5

Comfort isn't the 124 Abarth's strength. The ride borders on harsh, and you can expect to feel every bump and road imperfection. Stretches of uneven freeway can start to feel like an endurance test. You'll also endure road racket since engine noise is always intrusive with the top up. The mechanical noise is fun during spirited driving, but it never goes away.



Fortunately, the climate control is up to the task of regulating the 124's interior. The system can combat even high heat but works hard to do it. Having only three vents can add frustration to driving with a passenger on hot days.

How’s the interior? 6.5

Some buyers will value the 124's diminutive stature, but there's no getting around that such a small car forces compromises in seat adjustability. It also makes it getting in and out more difficult. The seatback must be upright for the seat to slide fully aft, so tall drivers must choose between legroom or reclining. More adjustments might be nice, but there's no space for them in the cramped space. At least the low seating position feels sporty and appropriate.



As a convertible, the 124 also has some visibility issues, with the view to the rear sides laughably poor when the top is up. Blind-spot monitoring is a helpful extra here. Fortunately, it's easy to put the top down (and back up) quickly.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The 124's infotainment system (borrowed from Mazda) is easy to use thanks to the knob-based interface. It offers the features you expect, although Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are glaring omissions. The optional navigation system is easy to use, and Bluetooth and dual USB ports offer useful smartphone integration and charging. The included voice controls do reasonably well with navigation and points-of-interest commands but are fairly limited in scope.



There are only a few optional driver aids, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. They come in handy as complements to the small side mirrors and poor visibility with the top up.

How’s the storage? 5.0

You can't expect much utility from a tiny two-seat convertible, and the 124 certainly doesn't deliver much. The trunk is minuscule, with a small opening that's flat in the rear deck. Fortunately, the car is low to the ground, which also keeps liftover height low. Two soft overnight bags will fit, but don't plan on packing for much more than a weekend.



There's also not much interior storage space, just a tiny armrest box and a center console cubby large enough for a phone. The "glovebox" behind and between the seats, while big enough for a purse, is difficult to access. Other convertibles might offer more practicality, but that typically comes at the cost of size, weight and nimbleness.

How economical is it? 6.0

EPA estimates won't be reflected in the real world unless you do mostly highway driving. Power comes so high in the rev range that even keeping pace with aggressive traffic means eating into your efficiency. Over our time with our manual-equipped test car, we averaged about 24 mpg versus the EPA estimated 30 mpg combined.

Is it a good value? 6.5

A base Classica is reasonably priced, but a loaded-up Abarth will be harder to justify when compared to larger, more practical and more powerful convertibles around the same price. The Fiat's warranty isn't anything extraordinary compared to its rivals, although roadside assistance is good for four years and unlimited miles — a good thing.



The value question here is partially subjective since the Fiat isn't unreasonably priced for what it is. You just really have to want what it has to offer.

Wildcard 8.5

We get why a buyer would choose a 124 Abarth over a Miata Club. It's a very specific sports-car experience with very specific appeal. It overachieves when it comes to fun, especially on a winding road with the rpm between 4,000 and 5,500. It's an absolute blast and definitely a driver's car.



And while the Abarth often endeared us as a growly little scrapper, it was also rough and noisy and generally an unpleasant place to be. It's a convertible in the classic sense and pretty uncompromising in pursuit of a specific sporty experience. That alone deserves praise.

Which 124 Spider does Edmunds recommend?

We figure most drivers considering the Fiat 124 Spider want more performance and engagement than the typical car, and for that reason we recommend the Abarth. It offers more athletic handling and upgraded brakes for a modest sum more than the midrange Lusso trim. No matter which model you choose, avoid the automatic transmission if you can. The manual is supremely better and is probably one of the easiest stick shifts to learn on, too.

FIAT 124 Spider models

The 2020 Fiat 124 Spider is available in three trim levels: the relatively bare-bones Classica, the more comprehensively equipped Lusso and the aggressive Abarth. All three trims are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque in Classica and Lusso trims, 164 hp and 184 lb-ft in Abarth trim).