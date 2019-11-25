2020 FIAT 124 Spider
What’s new
- The Fiat 124 Spider is essentially unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first Fiat 124 Spider generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Nimble, lively handling
- Excellent brake and steering feel
- Quick and easy-to-use convertible top
- The optional automatic transmission is a frustrating underperformer
- Cramped interior and limited cargo capacity
- Loud and rough-riding, especially on freeways
- Taller drivers have difficulty getting comfortable
2020 FIAT 124 Spider Review
Like other roadsters of its era, the original Fiat 124 offered charm, style and the freedom of open-top motoring. It was also plagued with the same mechanical gremlins as its contemporaries. When it came to comfort and convenience, it was hardly a step up from bicycling.
Today's 2020 Fiat 124 Spider retains its predecessor's charm and minimizes its drawbacks. Credit goes to its DNA. Under the 124's nouveau retro bodywork, it has the same underpinnings as the Mazda MX-5 Miata, although the Fiat uses its own engine, transmission and unique suspension tuning.
It's fair to say that the 124 would be better off sticking with the Miata's powertrain as well. While it's easy to understand why Fiat would want to put its own stamp on things, the reality is that the Miata's engine is more powerful and engaging when you rev it up to its redline. Mazda seems to have done a better job of suspension tuning as well — the Fiat rides more roughly.
The Miata is the better car here, and the latest Ford Mustang convertible might tempt you with its surprisingly well-rounded nature. Still, the 2020 Fiat 124 Spider, just like the classic models from the 1960s and '70s, is an undeniably fun roadster that can turn ordinary grocery runs into invigorating autocrosses.
Our verdict6.8 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
While this lightweight car doesn't need a particularly robust brake system, the optional Brembo brakes feel firm and keep the car stable during hard panic stops. The Fiat shines in the twists and turns where it stays taut and flat and changes directions without hesitation.
How comfortable is it?5.5
Fortunately, the climate control is up to the task of regulating the 124's interior. The system can combat even high heat but works hard to do it. Having only three vents can add frustration to driving with a passenger on hot days.
How’s the interior?6.5
As a convertible, the 124 also has some visibility issues, with the view to the rear sides laughably poor when the top is up. Blind-spot monitoring is a helpful extra here. Fortunately, it's easy to put the top down (and back up) quickly.
How’s the tech?7.0
There are only a few optional driver aids, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. They come in handy as complements to the small side mirrors and poor visibility with the top up.
How’s the storage?5.0
There's also not much interior storage space, just a tiny armrest box and a center console cubby large enough for a phone. The "glovebox" behind and between the seats, while big enough for a purse, is difficult to access. Other convertibles might offer more practicality, but that typically comes at the cost of size, weight and nimbleness.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?6.5
The value question here is partially subjective since the Fiat isn't unreasonably priced for what it is. You just really have to want what it has to offer.
Wildcard8.5
And while the Abarth often endeared us as a growly little scrapper, it was also rough and noisy and generally an unpleasant place to be. It's a convertible in the classic sense and pretty uncompromising in pursuit of a specific sporty experience. That alone deserves praise.
Which 124 Spider does Edmunds recommend?
FIAT 124 Spider models
The 2020 Fiat 124 Spider is available in three trim levels: the relatively bare-bones Classica, the more comprehensively equipped Lusso and the aggressive Abarth. All three trims are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque in Classica and Lusso trims, 164 hp and 184 lb-ft in Abarth trim).
Power goes to the rear wheels through either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic.
The base Classica trim comes with the essentials — such as air conditioning, a rearview camera and Bluetooth — as well as some nicer touches, such as keyless entry, push-button start and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. There are compromises, though. The steering wheel raises and lowers but doesn't telescope, for example, and the infotainment display is a tiny, little thing at just 3 inches wide.
The Lusso trim comes standard with leather, heated seats, an upgraded infotainment system with a 7-inch display, and the Technology Group features. The Fiat 124 Spider Abarth adds to the Lusso's features with a performance-tuned suspension, limited-slip differential and selectable drive modes. Boosting the Abarth's sporting bona fides are optional Brembo brakes, an upgraded exhaust system, and Recaro leather and simulated-suede sport seats.
The Lusso and the Abarth also offer a couple of option packages with features such as navigation, a Bose sound system, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, and rear parking sensors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 FIAT 124 Spider.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- lights
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
1) The 6 speed manual is from the NC Mazda MX-5 Miata. 2) The only thing not Mazda is the Auto transmission and engine. 3) Its built by Mazda on the same assembly line as the ND MX-5 Miata. 4) Interior is more upscale than the ND MX-5 Miata. (Soft touch rubber, not hard plastic like the Miata) 5) A simple software flash and you have close if not over 200 hp. 6) Bought my 2017 for $18,000 with 2000 miles on it 3 years ago. 7) Better looking than Miata. 8) Handles amazing!! (I've owned 6 miatas and still have a 94) 9)Deeply discounted units can be had for thousands below retail. 10) No wind noise from window in your ear like the Miata. 11) No problems or issues. 12) Highly recommended!!! And I'm a 35 year Miata guy. Original NA 90-97 Miata still the best out there in my opinion. The Fiat 124 Spider is what the original NA Miata should have progressed into.
Fiat could of put a better auto trans like Hyundai has. Other then that it is fun to drive in the mountains. Haven’t had any problems. The other thing it needs is at least 200 hp to make it more fun.
Bilstein suspension.....not Mazda but European. 1.4L turbo engine Alfa Romeo design,,,manufactured by Fiat. Sheet metal..Pininfarina design from Turin Italy. in the Abarth, an Abarth exhaust system from the Abarth factory in Turin , Italy. Brembo brakes,,,,,,European, seats Abarth manufactured and installed, upper strut bar, Abarth manufactured and installed,, sway bars Abarth manufactured and installed. The car is built own a Mazda chassis, arguably the best and lightest roadster chassis in the world. The rest of the car ? LOADED with high performance Italian components. And as for the body work. Sorry but the Pininfarina body work beats the Japanese sheet metal for looks and excitement. By far...chip this motor and put in a Goodwin exhaust and a Madness cold air intake and Diverter valve and you have rocket ship that will SMOKE a Miata w/o blinking. You guys keep downgrading this vehicle though...
It's a much better looking car, higher quality feel, better ride than the Miata version. The torquey turbo engine can easily be chipped for 200+ hp and 235 ft lbs of torque. Small, light, nimble. There's really nothing else like it.
Features & Specs
|Abarth 2dr Convertible
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$29,390
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Classica 2dr Convertible
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$25,390
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Lusso 2dr Convertible
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$28,145
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Urbana Edition 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 03/20
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$26,385
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 124 Spider safety features:
- Enhanced Accident Response System
- Cuts off fuel to the engine, unlocks doors, flashes hazard lights, and turns on interior lights in the event of an accident.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts you to other vehicles that are lurking in your blind spots.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you of oncoming perpendicular traffic when reversing out of a parking space or driveway.
Fiat 124 Spider vs. the competition
Fiat 124 Spider vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
This isn't an apples-to-oranges comparison but rather a mandarin-oranges-to-tangerines comparison. The Fiat 124 is essentially the same as the Miata on which it is based. Sure, there are some minor differences here and there, but you're pretty much getting the same car. Styling will probably have to be the deciding factor, but we definitely prefer the Miata's strong and more characterful engine.
Fiat 124 Spider vs. Mini Convertible
In terms of performance, the Mini Cooper S and the Fiat 124 are very similar. They're both lively and fun, but the front-wheel-drive Mini will lack the traditional feel of the rear-wheel-drive Fiat. Both also have plenty of retro appeal since they're reboots of beloved classics, but the Mini is quite a bit more kitschy. The Mini's rear seats may be an enticement, but they're too small for most passengers and better suited to handling trunk overflow.
Fiat 124 Spider vs. Ford Mustang
These are two wildly different themes on the same convertible subject. The Fiat relies on its light curb weight, while the Ford makes up for its heft with more power. The Mustang is far more convenient, with a more usable trunk, nearly habitable rear seats and more features overall. When it comes to personality, the Fiat 124 has a strong styling tie to the original, while the Mustang is an evolution over 50 years.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 FIAT 124 Spider?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out FIAT lease specials
