Brent Romans has worked in the automotive industry since 1996. He has written or edited thousands of expert car reviews and road-tested hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.

While the top shelf of Ferrari's offerings are fully stocked with cars including the F8 Tributo and SF90 Stradale, the entry-level offerings until now started and ended with the somewhat, and unfairly, maligned Portofino convertible. Now there's a more affordable way (relative to the brand's other cars, of course) to get a piece of Prancing Horse lore and own a grand-touring coupe: the 2021 Ferrari Roma.

With its front-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine and four-seat configuration, the Roma fits the mold of a traditional grand-touring coupe. Ferrari says the V8 is good for 611 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque and is connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Roma is, most assuredly, fast. Ferrari is quoting a 0-100 kph (about 62 mph) sprint of 3.4 seconds. Keep going and you'll clear 200 kph (124 mph) in 9.3 seconds. That's fast enough to make you forget that you bought an "entry-level" Ferrari.

Based on looks alone, the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe looks to be the target for the 2021 Roma. But the Porsche 911 Turbo, with its similar power output and 2+2 seating, is another player in the practical yet terrifically fast GT market. Other exotic picks include the Bentley Continental GT and the Aston Martin DB11.