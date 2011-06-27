Used 2008 Ferrari 599 Consumer Reviews
Exceptional All Rounder
The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is the best to ever come out of the prestigious marque. It's supremely fast but also tame enough to drive anyday. The engine is a 6.0L V12 derived from the Enzo. 611 horsepower is what you can expect. The car can really do anything you want it to and if you make a mistake on the road, it is much more forgiving than the likes of other RWD cars. Performance is amazing and the handling is almost to the level of the Bugatti Veyron. Anybody who has a passion for cars must take this out for a drive. The 599 hits every benchmark of supercar performance. Its a fantastic car that must be experienced first hand to get the most out of it.
A Monster
Incredible driving experience. Ride and quality is second to none. The music of the V-12 along with the incredibly comfortable seats and power to take you anywhere, anytime is beyond compare. The F-1 is very fast and intuitive. A very balanced feel of superior steering, brakes and throttle. A much smoother ride than I ever imagined out of a super handling car.
Sponsored cars related to the 599
Related Used 2008 Ferrari 599 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons