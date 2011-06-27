  1. Home
Used 2008 Ferrari 599 Consumer Reviews

Exceptional All Rounder

AceOfRace, 01/05/2009
The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is the best to ever come out of the prestigious marque. It's supremely fast but also tame enough to drive anyday. The engine is a 6.0L V12 derived from the Enzo. 611 horsepower is what you can expect. The car can really do anything you want it to and if you make a mistake on the road, it is much more forgiving than the likes of other RWD cars. Performance is amazing and the handling is almost to the level of the Bugatti Veyron. Anybody who has a passion for cars must take this out for a drive. The 599 hits every benchmark of supercar performance. Its a fantastic car that must be experienced first hand to get the most out of it.

A Monster

byron, 10/16/2008
Incredible driving experience. Ride and quality is second to none. The music of the V-12 along with the incredibly comfortable seats and power to take you anywhere, anytime is beyond compare. The F-1 is very fast and intuitive. A very balanced feel of superior steering, brakes and throttle. A much smoother ride than I ever imagined out of a super handling car.

