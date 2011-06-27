Vehicle overview

Talk about mission impossible. When the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano was being developed, its engineers were tasked with surpassing the performance of the legendary Ferrari F40 while simultaneously providing the refined livability of the outgoing 575M Maranello. Somehow, they pulled it off. The 612-horsepower 599 GTB Fiorano is supercar-fast and daily-driver docile, and it can be yours if you've got hundreds of thousands of dollars and don't mind languishing on a waiting list for awhile.

Like the 575, the 599 GTB Fiorano has a V12 engine positioned ahead of the passenger compartment. With styling penned by longtime Ferrari aesthetician Pininfarina, the 599 resembles the four-seat 612 Scaglietti in front, but the rest of the car is a unique blend of rising haunches, flying-buttress roof pillars and an assortment of air intakes and extractors. Underneath, the 599 shares the 612 Scaglietti's platform architecture -- not a bad choice as organ donors go.

The 599 GTB Fiorano's 612 hp is tasked with propelling 3,722 pounds of supercar, yielding an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 1 hp for every 6.1 pounds. Very few road-going cars can best this figure, and those that do generally can't match the 599 GTB Fiorano's soulful character and finely wrought interior. Ferrari claims a 3.7-second 0-62-mph (100 km/h) time and a top speed in excess of 200 mph. The sophisticated suspension features magnetic dampers that firm up in milliseconds in response to aggressive cornering, yet ease off for relaxed interstate cruising, allowing the 599 GTB to serve up thrills and comfort as needed.

Of course, none of this comes cheap or easy. Ferrari's asking upwards of $300,000, and the waiting list is at least months long, and perhaps years. If it's instant gratification you're after, there's always the Lamborghini Murciélago, the pricier Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and relative bargains like the Porsche 911 GT2 and GT3. But as good as these cars are, they just don't sound or feel quite like a Ferrari. The 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is worth both the price and the wait.