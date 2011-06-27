Vehicle overview

The 2011 Ferrari 599 seats only two people, achieves only 11 mpg in the city, has a dinky trunk and is stuck with woefully behind­-the-times in-car electronics. Plus -- brace yourself for this one -- there's not even a cupholder. And with that we conclude the practicality-minded portion of our consumer advice program. If you care about any of the above, the Ferrari 599 clearly isn't the best way to spend your $300,000.

If, however, the above reads like a series of "blahs" upon "yada yadas," then you'll be interested to know that the 599 remains the pinnacle of the Ferrari lineup. It starts with the engine. Be it in GTB Fiorano guise or the new-for-2011 GTO, the 599's 6.0-liter V12 still blares its way to an 8,400 rpm redline with an intoxicating scream that must be heard in all its glory to be fully appreciated. The acceleration that accompanies that scream punches you into your seat with a fitting amount of brutality.

Around corners, the 599's superb handling belies its near-2-ton curb weight. Credit for this impressive talent goes to the sophisticated suspension with its Magna Ride active dampers that firm up in milliseconds in response to aggressive cornering, yet ease off for relaxed interstate cruising. It's this dual-natured performance that's a bit surprising, as Ferraris have seldom been considered comfortable enough for a good road trip (that's what an Aston Martin or Bentley is for).

If we were to nitpick, the GTB's steering could be sharper, especially at higher speeds. That's taken care of, however, in the 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO. Not only is the steering quicker and more communicative, but also the general handling balance has been improved and the entire car sharpened to be a more hard-core driving machine thanks to increased horsepower and reduced weight. Plus, since it, too, has Magna Ride dampers, the GTO maintains a reasonably civilized ride. Sure, it costs $90,000 more than the GTB Fiorano, but we suspect that will matter little to the prospective buyer.

Of course, there are other grand ways to spend one's portfolio. The Ferrari 458 Italia is utterly brilliant even if it doesn't come with the cachet of being Ferrari's most expensive, V12-powered GT halo car. Should you actually care about those practical gripes we mentioned above, Ferrari's new FF takes care of some of them -- just don't hold your breath about fuel economy.

Beyond those supercars wearing the prancing horse emblem, the Lamborghini Aventador brings an entirely different degree of drama -- both in terms of visuals and driving experience. The Aston Martin DBS and Lexus LFA are similar to the 599 in a number of (admittedly divergent) ways, but go about their business in manners more indicative of their native lands. For that quintessentially Italian passion, however, no GT car can top the 2011 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano and 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO.