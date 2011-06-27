  1. Home
Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Ferrari 360 Convertible

Davi..., 11/14/2004
This is the fourth ferrari i have owned and I think that it is the best Car ive ever driven. the time and perfection they put into these cars, the design and the motor makes these cars perfect. Also the maranello is another perfect ferrari

the car to be proud of

alex brown, 12/14/2004
the funest car to drive better than the Lambo Gallardo, people stop and stare at you in it, you do have to watch the car with the speed ticket though they mount up pretty fast

I'm a Pro!!!!!!!!!!!

(too long to fit), 10/03/2004
I think this car is very interesting, the reason I put fun to drive so low is because my feet are too big to fit the pedals. Another problem is that none of my relatives can fit in the car. And my little brother doesn't fit in the trunk.

good car

Gladius, 02/15/2004
I like this car.

review of my car

robert monte, 01/30/2004
awesome experience with this car

