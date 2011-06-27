Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Ferrari 360 Convertible Davi... , 11/14/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the fourth ferrari i have owned and I think that it is the best Car ive ever driven. the time and perfection they put into these cars, the design and the motor makes these cars perfect. Also the maranello is another perfect ferrari Report Abuse

the car to be proud of alex brown , 12/14/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful the funest car to drive better than the Lambo Gallardo, people stop and stare at you in it, you do have to watch the car with the speed ticket though they mount up pretty fast

I'm a Pro!!!!!!!!!!! (too long to fit) , 10/03/2004 0 of 3 people found this review helpful I think this car is very interesting, the reason I put fun to drive so low is because my feet are too big to fit the pedals. Another problem is that none of my relatives can fit in the car. And my little brother doesn't fit in the trunk.

good car Gladius , 02/15/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I like this car.