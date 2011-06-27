  1. Home
  • Big car that seats 5 comfortably, yet has a performance component unmatched by most faimly sedans.
  • Low brand recognition, and controversial styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Chrysler's LH-series of sedans has redefined the traditional American sedan. The Chrysler Concorde emphasizes the luxury portion of the equation, while the Dodge Intrepid has mid-America squarely within its gunsight grille. Eagle's Vision is designed to appeal to those of us who want a dash of flair and sophistication in our family haulers. It is the most sporting and European of the trio, with a distinctive look all its own. However, if Chrysler's sales charts are any evidence, there are few takers for this recipe in the marketplace.

Product planners gave enthusiast drivers a good reason to buy a Vision in 1996. The Vision TSi is equipped with a driver-controlled, four-speed shiftable transmission called Autostick. An auto manual transmission similar to Porsche's Tiptronic, Autostick allows the transmission to operate in two modes. It will operate in a regular Drive mode, with the transmission automatically shifting the gears, or the driver can manually shift the transmission with the Autostick engaged. Drop the stick into the lowest shifter position, and then flick the stick to the left for downshifts and to the right for upshifts, all without lifting your foot off the accelerator. Despite the innovative Autostick, decent performance and fairly attractive looks, the Vision continues to be a sales loser. Now that Autostick is available in more Chrysler products, we expect sales to drop even lower for the unpopular Vision.

It's too bad the Vision doesn't sell, because it's a great car. Perhaps the jutting grille with its big bird's beak emblem puts potential customers off. Maybe the Eagle division, formed in 1988, hasn't developed the brand image necessary to move the merchandise. Could be that people don't think car' when told to drop by their local Jeep-Eagle dealership for a test drive. No matter. Eagle has been heavily advertising the Vision to get the car noticed. It seems that pitchman Greg Kinnear has been getting more mileage out of these ads than Eagle has.

The changes to the Eagle Vision in 1997 are limited to new colors, a better base stereo and an option that will allow ESi drivers the chance to experience the 3.5-liter V6 power currently limited to the TSi.

Vision offers rakish styling, a long list of standard features, and more interior room than all of its competition. It handles very much like its LH brethren, which is to say, extraordinarily well for a big sedan. We think the Vision is a logical choice for sedan buyers who want a little pizzazz in their daily commute, and sales types are likely to wheel and deal more aggressively than the boys at the Dodge or Chrysler dealer to get the slow-selling Vision onto highways and into driveways.

1997 Highlights

The 3.5-liter engine, formerly exclusive to the TSi, is now available on the ESi. Automatic transmission refinements are intended to improve shifting. Eagle Vision ESi gets an improved stereo. A new color, Deep Amethyst Pearl, is now available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Eagle Vision.

Good Fast Car
Bob M,08/31/2002
This is easly one of the best cars I've owned in this class. It is reliable, fast off the line and very comfortable maintenance has been minamal and the handeling is good. It makes me miss my 1969 Chevelle. Although I'm not happy with Chryslers powertrains of late (with the transmission problems they have) I'm hoping for the best from this car.
a great car, beats ever new model of other makes
n5061m,07/27/2013
easily one of the best cars i ever owned. wish that they were still being made. i would own a new one now. got 32 to 34 mpg on the open high way. great car.
BEST CAR EVER MADE IN THE USA
rgfrit,10/31/2009
I can say that these cars are Fantastic! The 3.5L Makes this car really get up and go! The mileage Is about 25 mpg, And parts for these vehicles are very Inexpensive, It is to bad they do not make them Any more. THE BEST VEHICLE EVER MADE IN USA!!!
Hi Performance Sedan
Mike G,02/07/2003
I've always liked sedans for their ride and have nothing but compliments for this car. Even after six years this car still has great acceleration and handling. Only two minor problems...power steering pump years ago and hard starting some times (cold). Otherwise, terrific!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
