Used 1997 Eagle Vision Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Vision
9 reviews
Good Fast Car

Bob M, 08/31/2002
This is easly one of the best cars I've owned in this class. It is reliable, fast off the line and very comfortable maintenance has been minamal and the handeling is good. It makes me miss my 1969 Chevelle. Although I'm not happy with Chryslers powertrains of late (with the transmission problems they have) I'm hoping for the best from this car.

a great car, beats ever new model of other makes

n5061m, 07/27/2013
easily one of the best cars i ever owned. wish that they were still being made. i would own a new one now. got 32 to 34 mpg on the open high way. great car.

BEST CAR EVER MADE IN THE USA

rgfrit, 10/31/2009
I can say that these cars are Fantastic! The 3.5L Makes this car really get up and go! The mileage Is about 25 mpg, And parts for these vehicles are very Inexpensive, It is to bad they do not make them Any more. THE BEST VEHICLE EVER MADE IN USA!!!

Hi Performance Sedan

Mike G, 02/07/2003
I've always liked sedans for their ride and have nothing but compliments for this car. Even after six years this car still has great acceleration and handling. Only two minor problems...power steering pump years ago and hard starting some times (cold). Otherwise, terrific!

Have loved this car

manning_mike, 12/31/2003
I have had this car for over five years now. A couple of times I have been tempted to trade it in on a new one, but have decided that I still like the Vision better. Had rattles and shakes at the beginning, but they were all cleared up. Acceleration is great, hiway mileage is around 30.

