Used 1997 Eagle Vision Consumer Reviews

Good Fast Car Bob M , 08/31/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is easly one of the best cars I've owned in this class. It is reliable, fast off the line and very comfortable maintenance has been minamal and the handeling is good. It makes me miss my 1969 Chevelle. Although I'm not happy with Chryslers powertrains of late (with the transmission problems they have) I'm hoping for the best from this car. Report Abuse

a great car, beats ever new model of other makes n5061m , 07/27/2013 0 of 0 people found this review helpful easily one of the best cars i ever owned. wish that they were still being made. i would own a new one now. got 32 to 34 mpg on the open high way. great car. Report Abuse

BEST CAR EVER MADE IN THE USA rgfrit , 10/31/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I can say that these cars are Fantastic! The 3.5L Makes this car really get up and go! The mileage Is about 25 mpg, And parts for these vehicles are very Inexpensive, It is to bad they do not make them Any more. THE BEST VEHICLE EVER MADE IN USA!!! Report Abuse

Hi Performance Sedan Mike G , 02/07/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've always liked sedans for their ride and have nothing but compliments for this car. Even after six years this car still has great acceleration and handling. Only two minor problems...power steering pump years ago and hard starting some times (cold). Otherwise, terrific! Report Abuse