Used 1993 Eagle Vision ESi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5300 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Curb weight3290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Radiant Red
  • Mediterranean Blue Satin Glow
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Char Gold Satin Glow
  • Metallic Red
