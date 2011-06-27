Used 1996 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4G63 people dont know what theyre missin BuDDyLeE , 02/24/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i bought this car after looking at many an eclipse, and i couldnt be happier. the car is absolutly solid & perfect. the motor is imaculate the interior still smells brand new, nothing is faded or cracked. the build quality, and overall fun factor involved in driving a 2GNT is overwhelming. these cars ride on rails yet are smooth as silk. lighter than the turbo with many aftermakret kits for adding boost. a great car that i would recommend to anyone, from grandma to your younger brother or sister whos learning how to drive. Report Abuse

Awesome Affordable Sportscar SkyCladGuru , 04/19/2019 ESi 2dr Hatchback 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Of all the sports cars I've owned, the '96 Eagle Talon was far and away the most well-rounded sports car of them all. The cockpit wraparound feel at the wheel felt just right the first time I sat in it. The car was so light and nimble you couldn't help but smile zipping all the way from A to B. With the addition of a great amp & subwoofer in the back the car's interior became an acoustically perfect soundchamber. During a time when there was little to get excited about in affordable car market this was a truly unforgettable car. Style and function in spades. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

'96 Eagle Talon ESi - Rad FrickenA , 04/15/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My experience with this vehicle is a good one. Its sweet looking and the chicks dig it. The 2 liter engine is pretty much the only down fall, although, I'm not into street racing so I couldn't care less. Thanks for reading this.