Used 1996 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews
4G63 people dont know what theyre missin
i bought this car after looking at many an eclipse, and i couldnt be happier. the car is absolutly solid & perfect. the motor is imaculate the interior still smells brand new, nothing is faded or cracked. the build quality, and overall fun factor involved in driving a 2GNT is overwhelming. these cars ride on rails yet are smooth as silk. lighter than the turbo with many aftermakret kits for adding boost. a great car that i would recommend to anyone, from grandma to your younger brother or sister whos learning how to drive.
Awesome Affordable Sportscar
Of all the sports cars I’ve owned, the ‘96 Eagle Talon was far and away the most well-rounded sports car of them all. The cockpit wraparound feel at the wheel felt just right the first time I sat in it. The car was so light and nimble you couldn’t help but smile zipping all the way from A to B. With the addition of a great amp & subwoofer in the back the car’s interior became an acoustically perfect soundchamber. During a time when there was little to get excited about in affordable car market this was a truly unforgettable car. Style and function in spades.
'96 Eagle Talon ESi - Rad
My experience with this vehicle is a good one. Its sweet looking and the chicks dig it. The 2 liter engine is pretty much the only down fall, although, I'm not into street racing so I couldn't care less. Thanks for reading this.
Great If Maintained
This is a great car if your into cars! It is reliable and fun to drive...but even better any performance improvments are really felt...I would recomend this car to anyone who is into the import mania!!!!
