Used 1996 Eagle Talon Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Talon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg19/29 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.302.1/461.1 mi.302.1/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG242323
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.no38.1 ft.
Valves16nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)nono
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.34.1 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.no55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.no53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.no34.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.no47.2 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.no28.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.no51.2 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.172.2 in.172.2 in.
Curb weight2866 lbs.2789 lbs.2789 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.no6.1 in.
Height51.4 in.51.0 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.98.8 in.98.8 in.
Width68.7 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Greenish Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Greenish Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Greenish Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
