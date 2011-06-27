  1. Home
Used 1994 Eagle Talon Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Talon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212024
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg18/23 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.284.4/363.4 mi.331.8/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG212024
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l1.8 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm195 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves1616no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)no
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.45.7 in.45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity26 cu.ft.22 cu.ft.26 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2789 lbs.3109 lbs.2549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.6.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.52.0 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
  • Bright White
