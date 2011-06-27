  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1993 Eagle Talon
  5. Used 1993 Eagle Talon Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Talon
5(71%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Talons for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,998 - $4,649
Used Talon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

my 93 Talon

Danielson, 01/28/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is my first car and I bought it cash. The first thing that got my attention about this car was the stylish look from the outside and the nice configuration in the inside. even though I have the slowest model of the talon I have put many of extra parts to make it just as fast as the Talon ES. I am very pleased with every feature on this car.

Report Abuse

Excellent car

sheri, 02/07/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Drove this car for 7 years. No problems for majority of time I had it. For 6 years, no problems at all. Replaced all belts and the tie rods recently. That is only major repair in the time I've owned it. Car has been extremely reliable, incredible gas mileage (drove from WI to NE on ONE TANK of gas each way) Handles very well. It IS small though, back seat comfort not great and because it's so low, sometimes hard to see in traffic. Was really happy with this car.

Report Abuse

a gem that sells cheap

msu, 01/08/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I got this car early 2003 for $1,300. My first car, I knew nothing about driving before this purchase. Now I have driven it for 3 yrs, still runs very well, and ride is comfortable and fun. It has 175K miles and no major mechanical problems. The only money I paid after purchase was the reasonable maintenance cost. People around me tend to believe only Japanese cars get you high mileage and reliability. While I believe they are wrong! In fact, myself and some other friends learned how to drive stick shift on this car, what a deal!

Report Abuse

its keeps on going, no repairs

bb, 07/15/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The body is made in the usa and is falling apart, interior panels missing, locks broken, but the engine is made in japan. This care is like the energizer rabbit. In 10 years I have not made a single repair on the engine except a gasket leak, rebuilt the transmission when the car hit 90,000, and tune-ups. A very reliable car. (electrical system is not so great)

Report Abuse

A Great First Car

Cruzincool, 01/04/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned the car for 3 years and it was my first car. It had 120,000 miles on it when I bought it and I still use it as a daily driver with 155,000 miles on it. I did have to replace the distributor on it once, but that is the only mechanical thing I've done to it other than regular maintenance. The car has been through a lot and still runs like a top. The interior fits me like a glove. Some of the interior quality is not as good as the mechanicals of the car, but it has a pretty comfortable ride and is always a fun car to cruise in. It looks good, runs good, and gets pretty good gas mileage. My 5 speed usually gets around 30-32 mpg. This car was a great first car for me and I still love it.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Talons for sale

Related Used 1993 Eagle Talon Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles