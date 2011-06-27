  1. Home
Used 1994 Eagle Summit Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Summit
4.0
1 reviews
good car/great price

cimil, 07/29/2002
This was my first car purchase. As is always the case, I wanted to get the best car possible for my money...which was not much at the time. I've had my '94 eagle Summit for over 7 years now and have had no problems with it. It is an economy car that I have been very pleased with.

