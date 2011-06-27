  1. Home
Used 1994 Eagle Summit Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Summit
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg23/30 mpg23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/391.5 mi.303.6/396.0 mi.303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm113 hp @ 6000 rpm113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.30.2 ft.30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.36.2 in.36.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.0 in.53.7 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.33.5 in.31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.53.5 in.54.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.nono
Length168.5 in.174.0 in.171.1 in.
Curb weight2734 lbs.2195 lbs.2085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Height62.1 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.98.4 in.96.1 in.
Width66.7 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Dark Green
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Scotia White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Peacock Green
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sophia White
