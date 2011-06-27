  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Premier
  4. Used 1992 Eagle Premier
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Eagle Premier Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Premier
Overview
See Premier Inventory
See Premier Inventory
See Premier Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/384.0 mi.256.0/384.0 mi.256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm171 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm171 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.43.8 in.43.8 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Curb weight3095 lbs.3039 lbs.3095 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
See Premier InventorySee Premier InventorySee Premier Inventory

Related Used 1992 Eagle Premier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles