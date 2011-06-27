  1. Home
1992 Eagle Premier Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Exterior tweaks to the Premier include a new grille, tail lights and new paint.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a great car
Likeitruff,12/08/2002
I was given this car by god mother in law, and since i have had it, it's been great. I must say that i'm a mechinac, but I have not had to put much work into this car. This car started in DC, and than moved to NC. It has been taking my family back and forth from North carolina to Va, for 3 years now. It now smokes alittle when you frist start it in the morning. But after that, it's fun driving for the day.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Eagle Premier Overview

The Used 1992 Eagle Premier is offered in the following submodels: Premier Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and ES Limited 4dr Sedan.

