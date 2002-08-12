Used 1992 Eagle Premier for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Eagle Premier searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Eagle Premier
Read recent reviews for the Eagle Premier
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Likeitruff,12/08/2002
I was given this car by god mother in law, and since i have had it, it's been great. I must say that i'm a mechinac, but I have not had to put much work into this car. This car started in DC, and than moved to NC. It has been taking my family back and forth from North carolina to Va, for 3 years now. It now smokes alittle when you frist start it in the morning. But after that, it's fun driving for the day.